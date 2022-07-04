Nubank increases customer limit and goes viral on social media

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

How much money does the Nubank account earn?

Last Thursday (30), Nubank went viral on social media after increasing the credit card limit of at least 500,000 customers. The fintech’s own official Twitter account joked about the situation.

However, many netizens took advantage of the increase in the limit to make jokes about their financial situation in the midst of the economic crisis that the country is facing.

nubank stop raising my limit i have nowhere to drop dead — Franny Franinha (@tonialzera) July 1, 2022

In addition, Nubank responded to some messages from Internet users who requested an increase in the limit. In this way, the digital bank explained that it is necessary to explore the limit it already has, pay invoices on time and update the income in the application to help the system increase the amount.

How is the card limit set?

The credit card limit is a type of loan that the financial institution allows the customer to use over a cycle, which usually lasts for one month. Thus, on the due date the user must pay for what was spent. And, if he pays correctly, without delay, the amount he must pay is exactly what he spent throughout the cycle. However, in case of delay, interest is charged.

How do institutions carry out the analysis?

To lend money, you must have confidence that the person who borrowed the amount will pay it back. Therefore, banks and institutions that provide credit measure this confidence through risk analysis.

This trust can be diminished by some factors, which can be:

Negative name;

Low score;

Proof of income;

Outdated data in the market;

Debt history.

How to increase the limit?

Therefore, in order to increase the limit, as previously stated, it is necessary to gain the trust of the institution, so the information that helps is:

Keep your income up to date;

Pay the invoice on time;

Centralize all spending on the main card.

If the customer’s name is negative for some debt elsewhere, the credit will probably be denied.

