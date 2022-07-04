Part Two is delayed to late 2023

Dune fans will have to wait a little longer to see the continuation of the great Denis Villeneuve given that Dune: Part Two had its premiere date pushed back to the end of 2023.

The feature, which was scheduled to premiere on October 20, 2023, was delayed to a month after the original date. The new release date of Dune: Part Two will be on November 17, 2023, and will be released simultaneously in IMAX. Production on the film is scheduled to begin in July this year. Fortunately, this new date isn’t too far off from the original, so fans won’t have to wait that long to see a sequel.

Dune: Part Two will have the return of Denis Villeneuve directing, as well as the return of a cast filled with movie stars such as Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgard, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, Chang Chen, Sharon Duncan-Brewsterwith Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa and Javier Bardem. New names also joined the cast of the sequel, among them, Christopher Walken, Florence Pugh and Austin Butler.

Based on the 1965 novel by Frank Herbert, Dune is directed and produced by Denis Villeneuve (Arrival, Blade Runner 2049) from a screenplay he co-wrote with Jon Spaihts and Eric Roth. The film is produced by Mary Parent, Shut up Boyter, Joe Caracciolo Jr. and Villeneuve. Executive producers are Tanya Lapointe, Joshua Grode, Herbert W. Gains, Jon Spaihts, Thomas Tull, Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt and Kim Herbert.