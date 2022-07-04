Photo of the asphalt after Zhou’s accident impresses

Load audio player

O Great Britain GP entered the history of formula 1 this Sunday, with the intense battle for the first places at the end, in addition to the crash after the start, involving more dramatically Zhou Guanyu and Alex Albon.

The Chinese driver’s accident was one of the most impressive since the halo was implemented in F1, with his Alfa Romeo almost ending up in the stands, which could bring a tragic element to the event.

After the accident, photos and images captured by fans from the stands set the tone on social networks, but the reporter from Sky Sports F1, Craig Slatershowed a side not addressed so far: the state of the asphalt.

In the photo below, a deep scratch caused by the impact of Zhou’s car gives an exact idea of ​​the Alfa Romeo’s impact on the ground.

