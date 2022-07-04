Pirates of the Caribbean actor joins live-action Snow White

Jack Sparrow from Pirates of the Caribbean (photo: Reproduction / Internet)

One of the stars of Pirates of the Caribbean has joined the cast of the live-action Snow White movie.

Disney’s new feature film has cast Martin Klebba in the role of Grumpy, one of the seven dwarfs Snow White meets (via MovieWeb).

‘I just finished filming Snow White. It will come out at the end of next year. And, of course, I play Grumpy. Gal Gadot our witch, and Rachel Zegler our Snow White,’ said the star.

Peter Dinklage, a Game of Thrones actor, criticized the film for featuring dwarf characters. After that, there were rumors that they would be reimagined as magical creatures, but nothing came to fruition.

In addition to revealing his participation, Klebba said the film will open in late 2023, although Disney has not officially announced a release date.

The project will feature actresses such as Rachel Zegler (Amor, Sublime Amor) in the role of Neve Branca and Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) as Queen M.

Directed by Marc Webb’s live-action. He helmed the Amazing Spider-Man films starring Andrew Garfield.

Snow White premieres in 2023. To subscribe to the Disney+ streaming service, click here.

