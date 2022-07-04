Pirates of the Caribbean actor joins live-action Snow White

One of the stars of Pirates of the Caribbean has joined the cast of the live-action Snow White movie.

Disney’s new feature film has cast Martin Klebba in the role of Grumpy, one of the seven dwarfs Snow White meets (via MovieWeb).

“I just finished filming Snow White. It will come out at the end of next year. And, of course, I play Grumpy. Gal Gadot is our witch, and Rachel Zegler will be our Snow White.”

Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage criticized the film for featuring dwarf characters. After that, there were rumors that they would be reimagined as magical creatures, but nothing came to fruition.

In addition to revealing his participation, Klebba said the film will premiere in late 2023, although Disney has not made an official release date.

Snow White is coming

The project will feature actresses such as Rachel Zegler (Love, Sublime Love) as Snow White and Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) as the Evil Queen.

The live-action is directed by Marc Webb. He helmed the Amazing Spider-Man films starring Andrew Garfield.

