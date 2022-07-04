‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Martin Klebba Joins ‘Snow White’ Live-Action Cast

In the new adaptation of the Disney princess, Martin Klebba will play Grumpy, one of the seven dwarfs

Martin Klebbastar known for living marty in the franchise “Pirates of the Caribbean”, revealed through his Tik Tok account that he will be in the next live-action of snow White. The actor, who shot the video at Fan Expo in Denver, will play none other than the Angryone of the seven dwarfs, in the new Disney production.

“I just finished filming ‘Snow White’. It’s coming out late next year. And of course I play Grumpy. Gal Gadot is our witch, and Rachel Zegler will be our Snow White. It’s going to be a good time.”said Klebba while holding a plush of her character. Watch the video:

The direction of the new adaptation of the Walt Disney classic will be under the responsibility of Marc Webb (“The Amazing Spider-Man”), while the songs will be written by those responsible for “The Greatest Showman” and “La La Land: Singing Seasons”, Justin Paul and BenjPasek.

Rachel Zegler, from “Amor, Sublime Amor”, will star in the feature as the princess of the title; while the Broadway star and Tony Award winner for “The Inheritance” Andrew Burnap, will be the other main character of the plot. Despite not having a name revealed, his role was created especially for the film, that is, it is not Prince Charming or the Huntsman. The actor will also be present in the musical scenes of the story. Already Gal Gadot (“Death on the Nile”) will give life to the Evil queen of the story.

Launched in 1938, based on the fairy tales of Brothers Grimm, “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” was Disney’s inaugural animation, becoming the studio’s great classic to this day. As a result, thousands of adaptations have already been made inspired by the story, such as “Snow White and the Huntsman”, starring Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”) and Chris Hemsworth (franchise “Thor”) and “Espelho, Espelho Meu”, with lily collins (“Emily in Paris”) and Julia Roberts (“Pretty Woman”).

The new live-action “Snow White” does not yet have a set premiere date.

