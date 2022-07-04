POCO F3 surprises and defeats new F4 GT in test with games

Who said that a new smartphone is always more powerful than the previous generation? Well, generally speaking, it usually is. But some glitches in terms of optimization can offer unusual results, like this one discovered by youtuber Golden Reviewer. In it, he paired the new POCO F4 GT — the rebranded version of the Redmi K50 Gaming — with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 against the previous generation, the POCO F3 and its Snapdragon 870 chipset.
And well, except in terms of temperature and power consumption, the older model did much better than the newbie. When playing a game like Genshin Impact, the newest phone starts at around 57 FPS and drops to as low as 6 FPS at certain points, with an overall average of 38.5 FPS.
Meanwhile, the POCO F3, on the other hand, hits at 59 FPS, and while it occasionally drops below the F4 GT, it maintains a better framerate, averaging 46.5 FPS. This translates to an easy 20% advantage for the older device. Power consumption is also higher on the POCO F3, with 6.38W, against 5.98W for the latest model, which is also about 2ºC cooler than its predecessor, thanks to a differentiated technology.
In this clash, however, the F3 still wins by having a better performance. Today the oldest model can already be found in Brazil in the range of R$ 2,200.
