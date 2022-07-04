Pope denies resignation rumors and says he wants to travel to Moscow and Kiev

Reuters interview with Francis, who said he “respected” the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision on abortion and reiterated his condemnation of terminating a pregnancy

Pope Francis denies having any intention of resigning (“It never crossed my mind. Not yet”), denies rumors that he is suffering from cancer. And he reiterates instead his desire to go to Russia and Ukraine as soon as possible, perhaps in September. He also says he respects the US Supreme Court’s decision on terminating a pregnancy and reiterates his strong condemnation of abortion. The Bishop of Rome gave a lengthy interview to Reuters correspondent Phil Pullella on Saturday. The meeting lasted about 90 minutes and this is an initial report with some of the content published by the agency.

As is known, according to various articles and comments in the media, some recent or upcoming events (from the consistory at the end of August to the visit to L’Aquila where Celestine V, who resigned in 1294, is buried) would suggest the intention of the Pope to renounce the pontificate. But Francis refuted this interpretation: “All these coincidences made some think that the same ‘liturgy’ would take place. But that never crossed my mind. Not yet, not yet. Really!” At the same time, the Pope, as he had done several times in the past, explained that the possibility of resigning is taken into account, especially after the choice made by Benedict XVI in 2013, in case his health makes it impossible to continue in his ministry. But when asked when that might happen, he replied, “We don’t know. God will tell,” in words similar to those used on Friday, July 1, in an interview with the Telam news agency.









On the issue of knee problems, Francis spoke about the postponement of the trip to Africa and the need for therapy and rest. He said the decision to delay caused him “a lot of suffering”, particularly as he wanted to promote peace in both the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan. The Pope, the interviewer notes, used a cane to enter the reception room on the ground floor of the Casa Santa Marta in the Vatican. He then went on to detail the condition of his knee, saying he suffered “a small fracture” when he took a false step while a ligament was inflamed. “I’m fine, I’m slowly improving,” he added, explaining that the fracture is healing, aided by laser therapy and magnets.

Francis then dismissed rumors that he had been diagnosed with cancer a year ago, when he underwent a six-hour operation to remove a part of his colon due to diverticulitis, a common condition in the elderly. “The operation was a great success,” the Pope said, adding with a smile on his face that “they didn’t tell me anything” about the alleged cancer, which he dismissed as “cutting gossip”. He successively told Reuters that he did not want a knee operation because the general anesthesia from last year’s surgery had had negative side effects.

The interview then turned to international issues. Speaking of the situation in Ukraine, Francis noted that there had been contacts between Secretary of State Pietro Parolin and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov about a possible trip to Moscow. The initial signs were not good. There was talk of this possible trip for the first time several months ago, the Pope said, explaining that Moscow responded that this was not the right time. He hinted, however, that something might have changed now. “I would like to go to Ukraine and I wanted to go to Moscow first. We exchanged messages about this, because I thought that if the Russian president would grant me a small window to serve the cause of peace…. And now it is possible, after I return from Canada, that I can go to Ukraine. The first thing to do is go to Russia to try to help in some way, but I would like to go to both capitals.”

Finally, the Pope in the interview with Phil Pullella touched on the subject of the U.S. Supreme Court decision that overturned the historic Roe v Wade decision that established a woman’s right to an abortion, Francis said he respected the decision but did not have enough information. to talk about it from a legal point of view. But he also strongly condemned abortion, comparing it – as he had done many times before – to “hiring a hit man.” “I ask: is it legitimate, is it fair, to take a human life to solve a problem?”

The Pope was also asked to comment on the ongoing debate in the United States over whether a Catholic politician, who personally opposes abortion but supports others’ right to choose, can receive communion. Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, for example, was banned from receiving the Eucharist by the archbishop of her archdiocese, San Francisco, but she regularly receives communion at a parish in Washington, and last week she received communion from a priest during the Mass in Saint Peter presided over by the Pontiff.

“When the Church loses its pastoral nature, when a bishop loses its pastoral nature, this causes a political problem”, the Pope commented. “That’s all I can say.”