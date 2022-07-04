Pope denies rumors and says he will not resign: ‘It never crossed my mind’

Rumors emerged after Francis postponed trip to the African continent; During an interview, the Vatican leader said he intends to visit Russia and Ukraine

ANDREAS SOLARO / AFP

Pope Francis says resignation never crossed his mind and said he will visit Ukraine and Russia



O Pope Francis dismissed the rumors that circulated about a possible resignation from the position. “It never crossed my mind. Not at the moment, not at the moment. Really!” declared the pontiff during an interview with the Reuters news agency on Saturday at his residence in the Vatican. Rumors increased after the Pope postponed a trip to the African continent, scheduled for early July, which increased speculation about a possible resignation, as his predecessor Benedict XVI did in 2013, citing a lack of strength to perform the function.

The Argentine pontiff explained that he suffered a “small fracture” in his knee, which was treated with laser and magnetic therapy, and denied that he was diagnosed with cancer during the operation to remove part of the colon in July 2021 and denounced what he called “ gossip”. However, despite noting that stepping down is not in his plans, Francis reiterated that he would step down if health prevented him from leading the Church one day. Asked exactly about this, the pontiff replied: “We don’t know. God will say.” During the interview with the news agency, he talked about the possibility of taking a trip to the Kiev “after return from Canada”, scheduled for the end of July, and to Moscow. “I would like to go to Russia first to try to help in one way or another, but I would like to go to both capitals, namely Kiev and Moscow”.