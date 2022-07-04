Portugal has a new day of air chaos with canceled flights

Like all of Europe, the country faces an increase in the flow of passengers and a reduction in the number of workers in the sector.

After a weekend of air chaos, Portugal has canceled flights again – most of TAP, one of the main airlines that connect Lisbon with cities like São Paulo, Brasília, Porto Alegre, Recife, Salvador and Belo Horizon. According to local media, more than 30 flights were suspended this Monday (4.Jul.2022). On the weekend, there were more than 100 cancellations.

TAP works with a reduced staff and is undergoing restructuring. Although the pilots have decided not to go on strike, they claim that the number of professionals is below demand.

In addition, there is a greater influx of passengers at Lisbon airport in the post-pandemic period and a reduced number of workers. Data from ANA (responsible for airports in the country), published by CNN Portugalshow that 743 employees were laid off from 2019 to 2021 – a 23% reduction in the number of employees.

Added to this is the fact that Lisbon, the largest city in Portugal and the main gateway to the country, has only one airport. Even before the pandemic, the place already had difficulty handling the flow of passengers.

The Portuguese government has been discussing a solution for years. Two sites in greater Lisbon are being considered for the construction of a new airport – Montijo and Alcochete. But government and parliament cannot reach an agreement and the decision is constantly postponed.

This week, the Minister of Infrastructure, Pedro Nuno Santos, issued an order saying that the government would proceed with both solutions: Montijo in 2026 and Alcochete in 2035. Right and left parties were against it. The prime minister, António Costa, said that there had been confusion, that nothing had been decided and revoked the order. The discussion returned to the beginning.

Meanwhile, travelers face long lines, delays in boarding and disembarking and, as seen last weekend, multiple cancellations. Those who had their flight canceled complain that there is no assistance from the airlines or information on how the situation is. Many say they have been sleeping at the airport for days.

EUROPE

The situation is not unique to Portugal. Strikes on airlines and outbreaks of Covid-19 among crew members have contributed to air chaos across Europe. Two of the major airlines low cost from the continent have already gone on strike since the beginning of the European summer.

THE Ryanair held a 3-day stoppage in Belgium, Spain and Portugal at the end of June. In Spain, the strike is expected to last until July 14.

THE Union Union, from Spain, said that EasyJet’s cabin crew will have 9 days of downtime in July, divided into 3 periods. The 1st was last weekend, from July 1st to 3rd. The others are: 15th to 17th and 29th to 31st of this month.

EasyJet Chief Operating Officer Peter Bellew resigned from his post on Monday. The company’s CEO, Johan Lundgren, said that even with Bellew’s departure, the airline will remain focused “in offering safe and reliable operation this summer”.

Lufthansa announced it would cancel at least 2,200 scheduled flights from June to July after an outbreak of Covid-19 among employees exacerbated the labor shortage.

USA

The situation in the United States is not as complicated as in Europe. Still, according to the television channel CNBCmore than 12,000 flights were delayed and hundreds were canceled in the days leading up to the country’s Independence Day holiday, celebrated this Monday.

The country also faces an increase in passenger flow and a shortage of workers in the aviation sector.

According to the broadcaster, nearly 176,000 flights arrived at least 15 minutes late from June 1st to June 29th – the number represents more than 23% of scheduled flights. More than 20,000 –almost 3% of flights– were cancelled. The numbers represent a 20% increase in delayed flights and a 2% increase in canceled flights over the same period in 2019.

In April, the US Department of Transportation received 3,105 complaints from travelers about US airlines, nearly 300% more than the same month in 2021.