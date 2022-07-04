Praia do Rio is the only one in Brazil to rank among the most beautiful | National Destinations

Playback/TripAdvisor Grumari Beach – Rio de Janeiro

Praia de Grumari, in the West Zone of Rio de Janeiro, is the only Brazilian beach in the ranking of the 50 best in the world in 2022, prepared annually by the travel website Big 7 Travel. The carioca retreat, which occupies the 38th place on the list, was highlighted on the site for being close to the forest and for its fine, clean sands and emerald green water: “Copacabana and Ipanema have all the fame, but those who really know Rio to Praia de Grumari”, justifies the site by including the Brazilian destination among the most beautiful on the planet.

First in the ranking is Playa Conchal, in Costa Rica. Soon after, come Turquoise Bay, in Australia; Grace Bay, in the Turks and Caicos Islands; Siesta Beach, Florida (USA); and Punta Mosquito, in Holbox (Mexico). In addition to the Brazilian destination, the only other destination in South America to enter the coveted ranking is Punta del’Este, in neighboring Uruguay.

Check out the complete ranking below, with beaches from all continents, some already well-known by tourists and some surprises.

1. Playa Conchal, Costa Rica

2. Turquoise Bay, Exmouth, Australia

3. Grace Bay, Turks and Caicos

4. Siesta Beach, Florida, United States

5. Punta Mosquito, Holbox, Mexico

6. Secret Lagoon, El Nido, Palawan, Philippines

7. San Fruttuoso, Italy

8. Pedn Vounder, Cornwall, England

9. Boulders Beach, South Africa

10. Reynisfjara Beach, Vík í Mýrdal, Iceland

11. Whitehaven Beach, Whitsunday Islands, Australia

12. Zlatni rat (Golden Horn Beach), Brac, Croatia

13. Playa Negra, Puerto Rico

14. Source d’Argent, Seychelles

15. Porto Santo, Madeira Island, Portugal

16. Pig Beach, Bahamas

17. Navagio Beach (Shipwreck Cove), Zakynthos, Greece

18. Hyams Beach, New South Wales, Australia

19. Keem Bay, Mayo, Ireland

20. Seagrass Bay, Laucala Island, Fiji

21. Patnem Beach, Goa, India

22. Bazaruto Archipelago, Mozambique

23. Mafia Island, Tanzania

24. Horseshoe Bay, Bermuda

25. Tunnels Beach, Kauai, Hawaii

26. Maudays Bay, Anguilla

27. Ao Tanot Bay, Koh Tao, Thailand

28. Banana Beach, São Tomé and Príncipe

29. Praia do Camilo, Lagos, Portugal

30. Negril, Jamaica

31. Fig Tree Bay, Protaras, Cyprus

32. Cala Pregonda, Menorca, Spain

33. Naama Bay, Egypt

34. Ka’anapali Beach, Hawaii

35. Le Morne, Mauritius

36. Seven Mile Beach, Cayman Islands

37. The Saadiyat Beach, Abu Dhabi

38. Grumari Beach, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

39. Tuscan Cliff, Malaysia

40. Santa Monica, California, United States

41. Eagle Beach, Aruba

42. Mystic Beach, Vancouver Island, Canada

43. Diani Beach, Kenya

44. Champagne Beach, Vanuatu

45. Punta del’Este, Uruguay

46. ​​Elafonisi Beach, Greece

47. Yonaha Maehama, Japan

48. Isla Robeson, Panama

49. Koekohe Beach, New Zealand

50. Seminyak, Bali, Indonesia



