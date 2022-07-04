Praia do Rio is the only one in Brazil to rank among the most beautiful | National Destinations

Praia de Grumari, in the West Zone of Rio de Janeiro, is the only Brazilian beach in the ranking of the 50 best in the world in 2022, prepared annually by the travel website Big 7 Travel. The carioca retreat, which occupies the 38th place on the list, was highlighted on the site for being close to the forest and for its fine, clean sands and emerald green water: “Copacabana and Ipanema have all the fame, but those who really know Rio to Praia de Grumari”, justifies the site by including the Brazilian destination among the most beautiful on the planet.
First in the ranking is Playa Conchal, in Costa Rica. Soon after, come Turquoise Bay, in Australia; Grace Bay, in the Turks and Caicos Islands; Siesta Beach, Florida (USA); and Punta Mosquito, in Holbox (Mexico). In addition to the Brazilian destination, the only other destination in South America to enter the coveted ranking is Punta del’Este, in neighboring Uruguay.
Check out the complete ranking below, with beaches from all continents, some already well-known by tourists and some surprises.
- 1. Playa Conchal, Costa Rica
- 2. Turquoise Bay, Exmouth, Australia
- 3. Grace Bay, Turks and Caicos
- 4. Siesta Beach, Florida, United States
- 5. Punta Mosquito, Holbox, Mexico
- 6. Secret Lagoon, El Nido, Palawan, Philippines
- 7. San Fruttuoso, Italy
- 8. Pedn Vounder, Cornwall, England
- 9. Boulders Beach, South Africa
- 10. Reynisfjara Beach, Vík í Mýrdal, Iceland
- 11. Whitehaven Beach, Whitsunday Islands, Australia
- 12. Zlatni rat (Golden Horn Beach), Brac, Croatia
- 13. Playa Negra, Puerto Rico
- 14. Source d’Argent, Seychelles
- 15. Porto Santo, Madeira Island, Portugal
- 16. Pig Beach, Bahamas
- 17. Navagio Beach (Shipwreck Cove), Zakynthos, Greece
- 18. Hyams Beach, New South Wales, Australia
- 19. Keem Bay, Mayo, Ireland
- 20. Seagrass Bay, Laucala Island, Fiji
- 21. Patnem Beach, Goa, India
- 22. Bazaruto Archipelago, Mozambique
- 23. Mafia Island, Tanzania
- 24. Horseshoe Bay, Bermuda
- 25. Tunnels Beach, Kauai, Hawaii
- 26. Maudays Bay, Anguilla
- 27. Ao Tanot Bay, Koh Tao, Thailand
- 28. Banana Beach, São Tomé and Príncipe
- 29. Praia do Camilo, Lagos, Portugal
- 30. Negril, Jamaica
- 31. Fig Tree Bay, Protaras, Cyprus
- 32. Cala Pregonda, Menorca, Spain
- 33. Naama Bay, Egypt
- 34. Ka’anapali Beach, Hawaii
- 35. Le Morne, Mauritius
- 36. Seven Mile Beach, Cayman Islands
- 37. The Saadiyat Beach, Abu Dhabi
- 38. Grumari Beach, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
- 39. Tuscan Cliff, Malaysia
- 40. Santa Monica, California, United States
- 41. Eagle Beach, Aruba
- 42. Mystic Beach, Vancouver Island, Canada
- 43. Diani Beach, Kenya
- 44. Champagne Beach, Vanuatu
- 45. Punta del’Este, Uruguay
- 46. Elafonisi Beach, Greece
- 47. Yonaha Maehama, Japan
- 48. Isla Robeson, Panama
- 49. Koekohe Beach, New Zealand
- 50. Seminyak, Bali, Indonesia
