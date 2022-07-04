Rafael Nadal beats the Dutchman and goes to the quarterfinals of Wimbledon | sneakers

Rafael Nadal kept his dream of winning the Wimbledon title alive. He beat Dutch Botic Van De Zandschulp in the round of 16 of the British tournament by 3 sets to 0, partial 6/4, 6/2 and 7/5, in 2h21 of the match.

“It’s a positive path. Being able to be in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon is incredible for me after everything I’ve been through”, said the Spaniard on court.

1 of 1 Rafael Nadal in confrontation with Botic Van De Zandschulp — Photo: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images Rafael Nadal in confrontation with Botic Van De Zandschulp — Photo: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

The quarterfinals reserve to Rafa Nadal a confrontation with the American Taylor Fritz, 24 years old, who beat the Australian Jason Kubler by 3 sets to 0, partial of 6/3, 6/1 and 6/4, this Monday. Fritz has yet to lose a set at Wimbledon 2022.

Champion of the Australian Open and Roland Garros this season, the Spaniard is looking to make the grand slam, that is, to win all four majors in the same year, for the first time in his career. He is the men’s title holder with 22.

Nadal started the match showing that he was already completely re-adapted to the grass courts. The Spaniard had a chance to break in the second game of the match, but Van De Zandschulp managed to save himself. The Dutchman, however, could not play in the rival’s services.

Botic had his good serve as the weapon in the moments of pressure, it was 6 aces total for him in the first set alone. But at the crucial moment the service let him down. With 5/4 for Rafa, the Dutchman committed a double fault, conceded a double set point to the grand slams record holder who took the opportunity to close the first stage.

1st set – Nadal breaks the serve to close the end

For the first time in the match, Botic Van De Zandschulp had the chance to break right in the opening of the second set, but he didn’t know how to take advantage of it. Unlike Rafael Nadal. In the next game, the Spaniard again won the rival’s serve, starting the second stage with a 2/0 lead.

As in the first half, Van De Zandschulp failed to serve in the decisive moment. With a 5/2 advantage over Touro Miúra, the Dutchman saved two break points, but conceded a third in the tie and committed a double fault, giving the world number 4 2-0.

2nd set – Nadal closes the partial and makes it 2-0 in the game

The despondency that Botic showed at the end of the second set did not translate into play at the start of the third. Right in the opening game, he had the chance to break and took advantage of it, starting in front. But Nadal’s response was immediate.

With a beautiful parallel backhand, he put himself in a position to break and secured the triumph with a left-handed cross with no chance for the opponent. In trouble, the Dutchman still suffered another break in the sixth game, giving Rafael the advantage to forward the victory.

When he had the chance to serve for the win, Rafael Nadal failed. The Spaniard suffered the second break of the match and gave the Dutchman the tie. Van De Zandschulp managed to take the set to a tiebreaker.