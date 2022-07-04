Redo everything? Secret Invasion will go through 4 months of reshoots – understand

Secret Invasionone of the next series from Marvel Studios for Disney+, will finally adapt the famous arc of the comics in which Earth becomes the target of an infiltration of the skrulls.

The cast includes Samuel L. Jackson, our beloved Nick Fury, and Ben Mendelsohn, the skrull Talos, as well as new actors like Emilia Clarke (game of Thrones), Olivia Colman (Fleabag) and Kingsley Ben-Adir (One Night in Miami).

the footage of Secret Invasion ended recently in London, with its premiere scheduled for 2023, with many rumors pointing out that the plot of the series will connect with captain marvel 2which also debuts next year.

But now the journalist Daniel Richtman ended up giving information that worried many fans: that the series would pass Four months of reshoots, a time far above the ordinary, a time that would actually be enough to make a whole new series.

But according to the insider greatphasewhich has previously got it right, Marvel has scheduled four months of reshoots because some actors are busy, like Emilia Clarke and Olivia Colman, but that in reality the cameras are only supposed to roll for about two months.

One of the reasons that the source speculates for the reason for the reshoots is the strong presence of Russia in the plot of Secret Invasion. Due to the current conflicts that the country has been causing, Marvel may want to reshoot certain scenes to set the plot in another country.

MORE ABOUT THE SERIES:

Secret Invasion will be an exclusive series from Marvel Studios for the Disney+, possibly containing 6 episodes. The series will finally adapt the 2008 comic that shows an attempt by the skrull aliens to conquer Earth. The cast includes the return of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as the skrull Talos. Kyle Bradstreet (Mr. robot) will write and executive produce the series, which does not yet have a premiere date.

