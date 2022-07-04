Rescue 2 will be completely from the first movie

With the success of the movie Rescuestarring actor Chris Hemsworth (Thor) the sequence has already been confirmed by the Netflixbut it should not follow the logic of the first feature.

Released in April 2020, Rescue was directed by Sam Hargrave and the script was written by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo (Avengers: Endgame), who explained in an interview with Collider why the second film will be different from the original:

‎”The new film is very different from the first. It tells its own story, without dependence on the previous one. Even the direction of photography is different. It is set in a different part of the world. It has a different rhythm, a different tone. And that, for us, is an interesting way to approach the continuity of the story,” Joe explained.

Check out the official synopsis of the first film

Fearless mercenary Tyler Rake has nothing to lose when he’s recruited to rescue the son of an international crime boss. The boy has been kidnapped and the father is in prison. The sinister underworld of arms and drug dealers makes the mission nearly impossible. One thing, however, is certain: after this, Rake and the boy will never be the same.

Filming on Rescue 2 has already wrapped, but no release date on Netflix has yet been announced

Rescue was a huge success of the streaming and director Sam Hargrave thanked the entire team on his Instagram for completing the shooting of the sequel. Unlike movie 1 which was set in India, rescue 2 must have a colder and snowy scenery.

“It’s more surprising and unexpected. So we’re really excited about that. Hemsworth is fantastic at this. There is a lot of excitement to share it with the public.”

Hemsworth made a post a few months ago with snippets of footage in which a war appears. The cast of the original film also included actors Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Randeep Hooda, Golshifteh Farahani, Pankaj Tripathi, Priyanshu Painyuli, and David Harbour.

Countdown to Thor: Love and Thunder

On July 7, the long-awaited Thor movie, starring Chris Hemsworth, Thor: Love and Thunder, from Marvel Cinematic Universe, will show the God of Thunder going through an intense crisis and, in his path of self-knowledge, he will meet other gods, in addition to dealing with a new adversary Gorr, the Caniceiro dos Deuses (Christian Bale).

The film also stars Natalie Portman, Chris Pratt and Jaimie Alexander, among other actors.

