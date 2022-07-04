Review | Evil Twin (The Twin, 2022) | Blood Type B

#SemSaída,1,13 Fanboy,3,1922,4,1BR: The Apartment,1,60 Minutes to Die,1,7 Wishes,6,The Attraction,1,The Nanny,10,The Banquet,1,The Bubble Killer,1,The Witch Next Door,1,The Hairdresser,5,The House on the Bayou,1,The Dark House,5,The Weeping,2,The Cure,1,The Dance of the Vampires,1,The Epidemic ,1,The Beast,1,The Hour of the Exorcism,1,The Nightmare on Elm Street,2,A House on the Bayou,1,The Invader,5,The Curse of the Lake House,1,The Curse of Isabelle,2 ,The Curse of the Forgotten,1,The Mark of the Panther,1,The Medium,1,The Demon’s Death,1,Death Congratulates You,12,The Witch’s Night,1,The Night of the Blind Terror,1, The Bride,8,The Cloud,1,The Orphan,3,The Cold Skin,1,The Reincarnation of Peter Proud,1,The Seduction of Evil,1,The Mermaid: Lake of the Dead,1,The Avenger,5, Jennifer’s Revenge,1,The Devil’s Revenge,1,The Widow of Shadows,1,Woman’s Neighbor in the Window,1,A24,40,Camp Terror,1,Sinister Camp,1,Achoura,1,Agnes ,2,Shallow Waters,3,All of Us Are Dead,2,Amazon Prime Video,35,AMC,28,American Mary,1,Amityville,16,Ankle Biters,1,Annabbelle, 15,Apartment 212: The Infestation,1,Apartment 7A,1,Apple TV,6,Aquaslash,1,Those Who Wish Me Dead,1,Arbor Demon,1,Army of the Dead,6,File 81,2, Art of the Dead,1,Bring it on,1,The Passengers,4,Two-Headed Shark Attack,1,To the Death,1,Terrified,2,Terrifying,8,Paranormal Activity,4,Attachment,1,Baghead ,2,Barbara Crampton,20,Bathsheba: Search for Evil,1,Becky,5,Beautiful Vengeance,2,Bella Thorne,50,below,1,Beyond Paranormal,1,Beyond the Resonator,1,Blood Conscious,1, Bloody Hell,2,Blue My Mind,5,Blumhouse,134,Bodies Bodies Bodies,3,Evil Doll,13,Brightburn,1,Death Play,1,Child’s Play,15,Bulbbul,1,Burial Ground Massacre,1 ,Corpse,1,Candyman,7,Carmilla,6,King Car,1,Cursed Cemetery,20,Censor,1,Flames of Vengeance,6,Chhorii,1,Cine Nightmare,5,Clive Barker,13,Compulsion,1 ,Against the Clock,2,Run!,1,Coven,1,Creepshow,1,Creatures of the Deep,1,Critics,689,Crocodiles – Death Awaits You,6,Beware Who You Call,4,Curupira – The Demon of the Forest,1,Dark G lasses,1,Dashcam,1,David Cronenberg,9,Dead & Beautiful,1,Death Cast,1,Death Rider in the House of Vampires,3,Death Valley,1,Deep Blue Nightmare,1,Deep Fear,2, Delivery Macabre,8,From Beyond,7,From the Bottom of the Sea,7,Sweet Vengeance,2,Documentary,5,Two,1,Don’t Look: Death Awaits You,1,Dracula,21,Emergency,1, Caged,1,While You Sleep,1,Raging the Rage of Sex,12,Interview with the Vampire,6,Escape Room,10,Choose or Die,1,Scarecrow,1,Dark Spirits,8,I share. I like. I follow.,1,I Know What You Did Last Summer,5,Every Breath You Take,2,Exorcist Vengeance,1,Featured,26,Featured 2,7,Fever Dream,1,Stay With Me,1,Hunger Animal.,1,Sinister Force,1,Cursed Fortune,4,Frank,1,Freaky – In a Killer’s Body,4,Freeform,6,Fresh,1,Full Moon,14,Hell Girl,1,Evil Twin, 1,Ghosts of the Ozarks,1,Great White Shark,3,HP Lovecraft,34,Halloween,23,Hatching,2,HBO,28,Hell Is Empty,1,Hellraiser,8,Help,1,Cursed Heritage,7 ,Here Alone,1,Here Before,2,Hidden in the Woods,1,Hypersomnia,1,Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark,9,Unwanted Guest,1,Hulu,22,Hush: Death Hears,1,Hypnotic, 1,I Live Alone,1,I’ll Be Watching,1,Initiation,1,Perfect Enemy,1,Intrusion,2,Zombie Invasion,6,Invitation to a Murder,1,Conjuring Evil,40,Isolated: Fear Invisible,1,It: The Thing,24,J-Horror,20,Jessabelle,2,Saw,11,Young Witches,4,Jurassic Shark,1,Keeping Company,1,Kicking Blood,1,KIMI,1, Krasue: Inhuman Kiss,1,La Abuela,1,La pasajera,1,La Patasola,2,Leio,1, Lists,36,Lord of Misrule,1,Brutal Bridesmaids,1,Dawn of the Dead,1,Evil,7,Mandrake,1,Mara,1,Mara: The Sleep Demon,1,Mastemah,1,Meander, 7,Deep Fear,11,Meet Marry Murder,1,Meg 2: The Trench,1,Megashark,6,Men,1,Mid-Century,1,Midsommar,7,Mimic: Don’t Trust Voices,1,Mass of the Midnight,3,Moloch,1,Monolith,2,Monstrous,2,Instant Death,1,Muse,1,In the Devil’s Mind,1,No Use Praying,1,Don’t Knock Twice,1,Don’t Look, 1, No! Don’t Look!,2,Bloody Christmas,1,Necropolis,1,Black As Night,1,Netflix,302,Night Night,1,Night of the Caregiver,1,No One Comes Out Alive,1,Last Night in Soho,7 ,We,1,News,2528,Nurse: The Killer Nurse,1,The Hostel,1,The Alert,1,The Clovehitch Killer,2,The 3-Headed Shark Attack,1,The 5-Headed Shark Attack Heads,1,The Corpse of Anna Fritz,1,The Mad Hatter,2,The Cult,1,The Desert of the Dead,1,The Lighthouse,1,The Scream of Death,1,The Man in the Dark,6,The Shining, 1, Evil Is Out, 2, The Asylum, 1, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, 12, The Messenger of the Last Day, 2, The Paradise, 1, Danger Knocks, 1, The Dark Room, 1,The Secret Room,3,The Herd,1,The Ritual,1,The Secret of the Shack,1,The Black Telephone,1,The Last Train,1,Observers,1,Obsession,3,Offseason,1,Operation Obscura,1,Devil’s Prayer,2,Pray for Us,1,The Cannibals,1,The Strangers,7,The Intruders,1,The Orphans,1,The Vampires of Salem,6,Country of Violence,1,Panic, 16,Panic at home,1,Panic in the Forest,9,Party Bus to Hell,1,Bigfoot,11,Toll Deadly,1,Loss and Damage,1,Danger in the Dark,2,Piranha,3,Piranhaconda,1,Planet of the Dead,1,Playing With Dolls,4,Behind Your Eyes,1,Slaying Predators,7, Prevenge,1,Prey,3,First Death,1,Thoroughbreds,2,Four Ghost Stories,1,Quibi,6,Ghostly Roots,1,Re-Animator,8,Reflect,1,Ghoulish Relic,2, Renfield,1,Resident Evil,17,Resurrection,1,Retroreview,33,Risen,2,Hell Rodeo,5,Roger Corman,2,Room 203,2,Room 9,1,Royal Jelly,1,Street of Fear ,11,Run Rabbit Run,1,Sacrilege,1,Sam Raimi,19,Seance,4,See for Me,1,No Connection,4,Predator Mermaid,1,Horror Series,75,Friday the 13,6 ,Shapeless,1,Shark Huntress,1,Sharkansas Women’s Prison Massacre,1,Shudder,47,Silent Night,1,Sissy,1,Slash/Back,1,Slender Man,1,Shadows of Terror,1,Something in the Dirt,1,Something’s Wrong With Rose,1,Smile,1,Alone,1,Star+,1,Stephen King,69,Stoker Hills,1,Student Body,2,Subspecies,1,Superheroes,19,Sylvia Soska ,1,Ouija Board,6,Cursed Tara,6,Tarot,1,Someone’s in Your House,2,Horror on the Road a,1,Thaw,1,The Asylum,1,The Axiom,1,The Banishing,2,The Blazing World,1,The Boogeyman,1,The Bride,1,The Changed,1,The Cursed,1,The Dark and the Wicked,3,The Darkness of the Road,1,The Deep House,6,The Devil’s Candy,1,The Devil’s Trap,1,The End?,1,The Executioners,1,The Girl at the Window, 1,The Girl in Cabin 13,1,The Hatred,1,The Last Thing Mary Saw,1,The Last Voyage of the Demeter,2,The Long Night,1,The Menu,1,The Mortuary Collection,2,The Most Dangerous Game,1,The Nanny’s Night,1,The Possessed,2,The Reckoning,4,The Reef: Stalked,1,The Resonator: Miskatonic U,6,The Sadness,1,The Slumber Party – O Massacre,7 ,The Snare,1,The Substance,1,The Unkind,1,The Visitor,1,There’s Something Wrong With the Children,1,They Live in The Grey,1,They/Them,1,Till Death,5,Titane ,5,All My Friends Are Dead,1,Toro ASMR,1,Totem,1,Traffik: Stolen Freedom,1,Trailers,954,Transformation,1,True Blood,3,True Haunting,1,Tsunami Zombie,1 ,Toxic Shark,1,Shark: Human Prey,1,Tubi,1,Tucker and Dale Contr to Evil,2,Two Witches,1,A Wicked Game,1,A Quiet Place,24,Unwelcome,2,Zombie UTI,1,V/H/S,3,Vamps: Death Does Not Exist for Love,1 ,See Me,1,Come Play,4,This House For Sale,1,Truth or Dare,9,Life,1,Revenge,1,Random Violence,1,Viral,1,Voices of Darkness,1,We Need to Do Something,1,Welcome to the Blumhouse,5,When Evil Lurks,1,When the Screaming Starts,1,While We Sleep,1,Wolf Like Me,1,X: The Mark of Death,3,You Won ‘t Be Alone,2,Coffin Joe,1,Death Zone,1,