Rio de Janeiro has more than 6 million people with names in the red

Rio de Janeiro has more than 6 million delinquent consumers. Photo: Getty Images.

Rio de Janeiro has more than 6 million delinquent consumers;

Between March and April, more than 40 thousand consumers in Rio became delinquent;

In April, the number of Brazilians in default reached 66.1 million.

Last April, the number of Brazilians in default hit a negative record. In all, 66,132,670 consumers were in the red. Of this total, 6,585,239 are concentrated in Rio de Janeiro, according to data released by Serasa Experian, an analysis and information company for credit decisions and business support.

From March to April, more than 40 thousand people in the state of Rio de Janeiro became delinquent. In the period, the average debt value of consumers in Rio de Janeiro reached R$ 1,302.36, little more than one minimum wage.

According to the balance sheet, Brazil recorded the highest number since the index’s historical series, which began in 2016.

Read too:

Since the beginning of this year, more than 2 million Brazilians have been in the red, accumulating R$ 271.6 billion in debt.

As for the profile of debtors, Serasa Experian pointed out that the banking and card segments account for 28.1% of debts, while 22.9% are for basic accounts such as water, electricity and gas.

Compared to April 2021, the finance companies sector accounted for the biggest increase in defaulters, with a jump from 9.6% to 12.4%.

Regarding the age group of indebted consumers, most are between 26 and 60 years old, representing 35.2%. Next are people between 41 and 60, who make up 34.8%.