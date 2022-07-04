Rises to 8 total victims of glacier landslide in Italy | World

Rescue teams resumed on Monday (4) the search for possible survivors after the landslide of part of the Marmolada glacier in northern Italy. The break in the largest glacier in the Italian Alps was caused by a heat wave and caused at least eight deaths.
An assessment made by rescue teams this afternoon brought the death toll from this Alpine tragedy to eight. The teams are still looking for between 10 and 15 climbers who could have been in the region at the time of the landslide, but the chances of finding survivors “are almost nil”, according to Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.
The tragedy occurred a day after the top of the glacier recorded its record temperature, 10°C above the previous temperature peak. Italy is going through a heat wave this early summer that weakens the glaciers in its mountains.
Top of Punta Rocca, in the Italian Alps, after part of the region’s largest glacier broke off in a heat wave, on July 4, 2022. — Photo: Borut Zivulovic/ Reuters
Rescue with Little Hope During the night from Sunday to Monday, rescue teams used drones with thermal cameras in hopes of finding survivors swept away by the avalanche of ice and rocks.
In the morning, helicopters were called to fly over the region, which remains unstable. “It is a very dangerous situation for rescuers as well,” said the mayor of the city of Canazei, Giovanni Bernard.
Visitors look at a section of the Italian Alps where the region’s largest glacier broke off, on June 4, 2022. — Photo: Borut Zivulovic/ Reuters
During the second, the searches had to be interrupted several times because of bad weather. Given the conditions, rescuers say there is little chance of finding survivors at this time.
On Sunday, a couple of climbers were rescued alive. Engineer Stefano Dal Moro and his Israeli companion were on the glacier when the landslide occurred. “It’s a miracle we survived,” he told a journalist from Corriere della Sera. “We heard a thud and it was at this moment that a sea of ice fell. It is useless to run, the only thing you can do is pray,” he declared.
Climate crisis prevention
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi visits the center of operations to rescue victims after a glacier slide in the Italian Alps, June 4, 2022. — Photo: Borut Zivulovic/ Reuters
Prime Minister Mario Draghi visited the city of Canazei on Monday and attended an emergency meeting on the situation.
“I am here to see with my own eyes what happened. But above all I am here to express the most sincere and affectionate solidarity with the families of the victims and the disappeared”, he said.
The Prime Minister stressed that the tragedy in the Italian Alps is related to the climate crisis and said that “measures must be taken so that what happened in Marmolada does not happen again in Italy”.
