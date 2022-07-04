Rising from the ashes: Galaxy S22 Ultra should surpass Galaxy Note 8 sales record

The Galaxy Note 8 was the best-selling cell phone of the series that was very successful until it was discontinued after the Galaxy Note 20 in 2020. Despite this, the leaker Ice Universe claims that this was a correct decision by Samsung, as the Galaxy S22 Ultra must overcome the Note 8 in sales according to market estimates.

Speaking of numbers, the argument makes perfect sense when we look at the drop in sales with each generation after the Galaxy Note 8: Taking a closer look, we noticed that 2.8 million phones from the Note line were no longer sold in a direct comparison between the Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra, which was certainly a reason for Samsung to discontinue the line.

However, this trend should be broken with the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which should sell 10.9 million units according to estimates based on current sales of the model announced in February this year. This possibility is really impressive, considering the current scenario of the world economy with shortages of components, a general drop in income caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the war in Ukraine, which has affected countries across the globe such as China, the United States and, more severely, different regions of Europe.

In addition, Ice Universe highlights that the Galaxy S22 line has its own problems to face, such as the South Korean Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip with 4nm lithography, which has shown overheating in intense use, reducing its performance to avoid further damage. to the chip, which greatly disappoints users. Do you have a Galaxy Note or a Galaxy S22 Ultra? Tell in the comments.

(Updated July 4, 2022 at 11:40 am)

Source link