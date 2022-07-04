Roger Federer: next time at Wimbledon must really be the last – 03/07/2022

Before any game in the world’s premier tennis arena, the All England Club held a celebration of 100 years of Wimbledon’s Center Court this Sunday. A beautiful event that brought together some of the biggest champions of the tournament. For the public, a name was more anticipated and deserved more applause when it was enthusiastically announced by John McEnroe: Roger Federer.

Eight-time champion of the tournament, the 40-year-old Swiss has not played an official match since being eliminated in the quarter-finals of Wimbledon last year. Since then, he has had two knee surgeries and has promised a return in 2022. He will be present at the Laver Cup in September and then the ATP 500 Basel in his country. After that, nothing is clear, and everything seems to indicate that these two events will serve as a basis to show the Swiss how his knee is doing and when and in what conditions he could be on the circuit in 2023.

When he had the microphone in his hands during the ceremony, Federer made clear what seems inevitable, but that no tennis fan likes to hear: the end is near and if (yes, unfortunately you have to use parole) if he returns to Wimbledon, it will be for one last campaign.

“I’ve been lucky enough to play a lot of games on this court. It’s weird to be here today in a different kind of role, but it’s great to be here, as Novak said, with the other champions. This court has given me the biggest wins, the biggest losses. ..” … “and just trying to try to succeed here and represent the sport well. I hope I’ve done that, and I hope I can come back, as you said, one more time.”

Maybe it’s an exaggeration of me to hear Federer’s words in the most literal sense, but that’s how I processed them. The Swiss didn’t say “a couple of times”, “a few times” or “perhaps more than once”. Roger was simple and to the point: “once again”. Just a little one, which still came with a dramatic “I hope” before. Taking away the hopes of seeing him on the court for more than a season, even if it was with an ultra-reduced schedule.

Moral of the story? Federer’s next time at Wimbledon must be his last. The most harmonious combination of tennis, the junction of tradition and class, will give us an ultimate presentation. Let’s enjoy.

Things I think I think:

– The entry of the Wimbledon champions (not all of them were) on Center Court was something magnificent for those who like and appreciate the history of the sport. Watch the entire segment in the video above. Please.

– Fans of Nadal (36 years old) and Djokovic (35 years old): do the same. Make the most of the last years of your favorite tennis players.

