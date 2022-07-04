RTX 4090 GPU must have 24GB of VRAM and up to 16K CUDA cores

It is no surprise that the Nvidia is already in the final stages to unveil its new generation of graphics cards, codenamed ada lovelace, scheduled for the end of the year. Now the trusted insider Kopite7kimi detailed new technical specifications of future boards RTX 4090, 4080 and 4070.

Check out the latest rumors related to Nvidia’s upcoming graphics cards below. It is important to note that the brand has not officially commented on the matter and all details must be viewed with caution and uncertainty.

RTX 4090, AD102-300-A1, 16384FP32, 384bit 21Gbps 24G GDDR6X, 450W, base 2235 boost 2520 current max >2750;

RTX 4080, AD103-300-A1, 10240FP32, 256bit 21Gbps 16G GDDR6X, 420W,

RTX 4070, AD104-275-Kx(x is a number)-A1, 7168FP32, 160bit 18Gbps 10G GDDR6, 300W. — kopite7kimi (@kopite7kimi) July 4, 2022

RTX 4090

The graphics card will have the AD102-300 GPU, but only the Ti model will receive the chip fully activated, according to speculation. The RTX 4090 should also have 128 stream multiprocessors and a total of 16,383 CUDA coresplus 96 MB of L2 cache memory and 384 ROPs.

The manufacturing process is done by TSMC, using 5 nm. Regarding frequencies, the base clock will be 2235 MHz, while the maximum clock should be around 2750 MH, and can exceed 2.8 GHz in custom models.

The RTX 4090 uses 24GB GDDR6X VRAM, clocked at 21 Gbps and 384-bit interface, generating a bandwidth of 1 TB. The board will have a single 16-pin connector, and the TDP should be in the 450W range.

RTX 4080

The RTX 4080 will have 16GB GDDR6X VRAM, also clocked at 21 Gbps, but using a 256-bit interface and 672 GB/s bandwidth. The TDP should be 420W, considering the reductions in video memory specs.

The chip used will be the AD103-300, which has 10,240 CUDA cores and 80 stream multiprocessors. The total ROPs is up to 224 while the L2 cache will be 64 MB.

RTX 4070

Finally, the RTX 4070 can be considered a kind of slightly improved RTX 3070 Ti. The GPU has 6144 CUDA cores and up to 56 stream multiprocessors, plus 160 ROPs and 46 MB of L2 cache. The 10GB memory uses the GDDR6X standard, clocks at 18Gbps and has a 160-bit interface. The TDP will be 300W.