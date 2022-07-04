Samsung presents Galaxy M13 in Brazil with 4 GB of RAM, 90 Hz screen and more; see the price

After making the Galaxy M13 official in the penultimate week of May, Samsung finally presented this Monday (4), its new intermediary in Brazilian retail. The model shares some features of its predecessor, but brings slight improvements in both its construction and internal components focusing on cost-effectiveness. The recent release does not deliver much news, keeping the octa-core processor, the same amount of memory and battery capacity as the Galaxy M12. Despite the lack of progress, the new generation has brought a setback that can impact the user experience: instead of four cameras, the Galaxy M13 only brings three, removing the 2 MP macro lens.

















Canvas, design and more

Featuring a design similar to other models of the brand, the Galaxy M13 features a 6.6-inch Infinity V IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution (1600 x 720 pixels), 226 ppi and 90 Hz refresh rate, as well as a notch. in the teardrop format that houses the 8 MP selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture. On the back, the smartphone displays a triple set of cameras that includes a 50 MP main sensor, 5 MP ultrawide and 2 MP telephoto, a versatile configuration that should satisfy those looking for a device capable of recording good photographs in different lighting conditions. and modes.

As for the internal hardware, the Galaxy M13 is equipped with the Exynos 850 chipset — up to 2 GHz octa-core with 8 nanometer lithography — which works in conjunction with the Mali-G52 graphics card and has 4 GB of RAM available. for flat-out processes and 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB via micro SD. Energy demand is met by the 5,000 mAh battery compatible with 15W fast charging and technology Adaptive Power Saving, which allows the phone to analyze usage pattern and save energy whenever needed. Other highlights include a biometric reader on the side, Android 12 operating system with One UI 4.1 Core and 3.5 mm P2 headphone jack.

price and availability

According to the company, the Galaxy M13 can be found exclusively online at both the Samsung Online Store and other retail chains in the country in green, copper and blue with suggested price of BRL 1,799.

6.6-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution 90 Hz refresh rate and drop notch

Samsung Exynos 860 Platform

GPU Mali-G52

4 GB of RAM memory

128 GB of internal storage

8 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 50 MP sensor Ultrawide lens with 5 MP sensor Depth lens with 2 MP sensor

Dual Band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and P2

5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging

Android 12 with One UI 4.1 Core

Dimensions: 165.4 x 76.9 x 8.4 mm

Weight: 192g

