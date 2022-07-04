Samsung releases third One UI Watch 4.5 beta update for Galaxy Watch 4

The Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic received the first beta of One UI Watch 4.5 in June. Two weeks ago, Samsung released the second beta update, which fixed dozens of bugs and brought new features. This Monday (04), the South Korean started the distribution of the third beta update of One UI Watch 4.5 for its latest smartwatches.

The new software version has ZVFA terminated firmware and is only available to One UI Watch beta program participants, fixes watch face user interface issues as well as related bugs in the backup section that caused the system to crash. The update also fixes issues with Bixby playing music and improves overall detection. There are also improvements in the usability of the alarm, stopwatch, clock, touch screen performance and automatic exercise detection. In addition, it fixes Bluetooth-related issues when using the gallery app.

In the previous beta, users reported high battery consumption when using the Galaxy Buds’ Auto Switch feature, but this has been fixed by Samsung in a new update. There have also been improvements in wrist gesture recognition when cycling. In the update log, there are mentions of other improvements added in the new software.

