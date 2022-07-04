Scientists design engineless aircraft that can fly over Mars for days

posted on 04/07/2022 06:00 / updated on 04/07/2022 06:11



(credit: University of Arizona College of Engineering)

There are more than 10 vehicles and other space equipment currently being used to study Mars up close. Even so, instruments to unravel the neighboring planet are lacking. One of them could “work” between orbiters and rovers that are on the Martian soil helping with studies of geology and atmospheric climate processes. Aerospace experts from the University of Arizona and a planetary scientist from NASA design a glider for such an undertaking.

The group was inspired by the flight of the albatross to develop the instrument that, according to the creators, will be able to fly over the surface of the Red Planet for days on end using only wind energy for propulsion. Weighing less than 5kg, the glider can be equipped with cameras and sensors for flight, temperature and gas. In addition, it overcomes some difficulties that get stuck in similar solutions.

The Ingenuity helicopter, for example, landed in Mars’ Jezero Crater in 2021. With miniaturized flight technology and a rotor system extension of about 4 feet, the device created by the US space agency, NASA, weighs less than 2kg and was the first to test controlled and powered flight on another planet. But according to Adrien Bouskela, a doctoral student in aerospace engineering at the University of Arizona, the solar-powered vehicle can fly for just three minutes and reach heights of up to 12 meters.

“These other technologies were all very limited by energy”, compares the also member of the team that created the glider, presented in the latest issue of Aerospace magazine. Bouskela explains that the group’s proposal is to use only the local resources. “It’s kind of a step forward in these methods of extending missions. The main question is: How can you fly for free? How can you use the wind that’s there, the thermal dynamics that’s there, to avoid using solar panels and depend on batteries that need to be recharged?”, he says.

dynamic flight

The North American team bet on the skills of a famous oceanic bird: the albatross. The animal has a flight considered dynamic. That’s because, on long journeys, it takes advantage of the fact that horizontal wind speeds generally increase with altitude — a phenomenon that is common on Mars. With the design created, every time the glider changes direction, it also starts to change altitude. So, instead of slowing the unpowered aircraft, the maneuver helps it gain speed.

With this dynamic, whenever the glider starts to run out of energy from the high-speed wind, it repeats the process, following its path. According to the creators of the technological solution, it is possible to fly for days for free. “It’s almost something you have to see to believe”, says co-author of the article Jekan Thanga, associate professor of aerospace and mechanical engineering at the American university.

This great autonomy opens up the possibility of carrying out more challenging and lasting missions. Alexandre Kling, a scientist at NASA’s Mars Climate Modeling Center, says that current rovers primarily capture images of the planet’s sandy plains, as these are the only areas where they can safely land. Gliders, in turn, would be able to explore new areas, taking advantage of how wind patterns change around geological formations such as canyons and volcanoes. “With this platform, you can just fly and access really interesting and really cool places,” says the study’s co-author.

no retirement

Another advantage pointed out by the scientists is that, even when it loses the ability to fly, the device has the potential to continue helping in astronomical studies. After landing on the Martian surface, the gliders will be able to transmit information about the atmosphere to spacecraft, starting to act as weather stations. “If we run out of flight power or if our inertial sensors suddenly fail for whatever reason, we hope to continue doing science. From a planetary science perspective, the mission continues,” says Bouskela.

The team has done extensive mathematical modeling for the glider’s flight patterns based on weather data from Mars, but reckons there are more issues to investigate, such as displacement trajectories and possible docking systems. They will now test experimental planes at about 15,000 feet (4.5 km) above sea level, where Earth’s atmosphere is thinner and flight conditions are more similar to those on Mars.

“We can use the Earth as a laboratory to study Mars flight,” says Sergey Shkarayev of the Arizona Aerial Microvehicle Laboratory. The team has already carried out a tethered launch of an early version of the glider. In tests, he slowly descended to Earth attached to a balloon. It is still a challenge for the American group how to place the spacecraft’s gliders in the Martian atmosphere.

The group’s expectation is that the glider will “hitch a ride” on a large-scale NASA mission to Mars already in development. In Kling’s assessment, the trip could happen sooner than expected. “The low-cost nature of the glider effort means that it can be accomplished relatively quickly. Perhaps, in years. Not in the decades needed for a large-scale mission,” justifies the agency scientist.

Jet fuel made from bacteria



credit: Pablo Morales-Cruz/Disclosure

Petroleum-based fuels used in aircraft are in short supply. So dear. It is not by chance that the search for alternative products – preferably more accessible and less polluting – mobilizes several research groups. An international team of scientists is betting on bacteria commonly found in the soil to fuel jets. According to the group, a molecule produced by the metabolic process of these microorganisms can have a performance similar to that of biodiesel.

When traditional fuel is ignited, it releases a tremendous amount of energy. The researchers’ intention was to create a process that could replicate this effect without waiting millions of years for new fossil fuels to form. For this, they started from a maxim of science. “In chemistry, everything that requires energy to be produced releases energy when it is broken down,” explains in a statement Pablo Cruz-Morales, a microbiologist at DTU Biosustain, which is part of the Technical University of Denmark, and lead author of the published study. in Joule magazine.

Cruz-Morales was contacted by Jay Keasling, a chemical engineer at the University of California, Berkeley, when he was doing a postdoctoral work at the American institution, to synthesize the jawsamycin molecule, which is produced as a result of metabolic processes in bacteria of the genus streptomyces. “As bacteria eat sugar or amino acids, they break them down and convert them into building blocks for carbon-carbon bonds,” says Keasling.

The molecule’s unusual shape — rings of three carbon atoms arranged in a triangular shape — gives it explosive properties. Pablo Cruz-Morales explains that, in bonds at a normal angle, the carbons “get comfortable”. The solution created by the group was to change this already unstable structure. “Let’s say you turn them into a six-carbon ring. They can still move and dance a little bit, but the triangular shape makes the bonds bend, and that tension requires energy to make,” he details.

even rockets

According to the scientist, for the fuel produced by the bacteria to work as biodiesel, it will have to be treated to ignite at a lower temperature than that required to burn a fatty acid. When ignited, though, “it would be powerful enough to send a rocket into space”. In tests, the energy produced, 50 megajoules per liter, is greater than that resulting from the most commonly used fuels for rockets and aviation.

The group’s bet is that the technological solution can be used in other modes of transport for which renewable fuels are extremely necessary. “If we can make this fuel with biology, there is no excuse for making it with oil. This opens up the possibility of making it sustainable”, bets Cruz-Morales.