Selton Mello will be part of the Oscar voting team. Invitation made and accepted!

A more than special invitation was made to actor Selton Mello. He will be part of the voting team for the 2023 Oscars!

The announcement was made by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Hollywood. The complete list has 397 professionals selected from 54 countries.

In addition to Selton, directors Bruno Barreto (“Crô: O filme”, “Flores Raras”) and Jeferson De (“Doctor Gama”) are also in the group.

Diversity and pop

According to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the guests were a more “pop” group.

The 2022 list presents similar numbers to the 2021 list, which had 395 guests from 50 countries, and also represents the entity’s effort to increase the diversity of its members.

This year, 44% are women, 37% are representatives of minorities or underrepresented groups, and 50% are from countries outside the United States. There are 71 Oscar nominees and 15 winners.

invited Brazilians

The list released in 2022 has names of very important Brazilians for national cinema, such as Emilio Domingos (documentarian), Sara Silveira (producer), Ilda Santiago (executive) and Waldir Xavier (sound engineer).

In addition to the new names announced, Alice Braga, Rodrigo Santoro, Carlinhos Brown, Fernanda Montenegro, Sônia Braga, Fernando Meirelles, Kleber Mendonça Filho, Petra Costa and Rodrigo Teixeira complete the team of Brazilian voters.

Successful career

In addition to his charisma, his very particular way of performing and his unmistakable voice, Selton Melo is a dear to Brazilians and a highly respected professional in the artistic world.

The actor has an extensive career in cinemas and has participated in successful productions, such as “O Auto da Compadecida”, “O Filme da Minha Vida”, “Trash – A Esperança Vem do Lixo”, “O Palhaço”, “A Mulher Invisível” ”, “My Name Is Not Johnny”, “My Hindu Friend” and more.

On TV, Selton was part of the cast of the series “Sessão de Terapia” and “Ligações Perigosas”, both on TV Globo, and recently starred in the soap opera “Nos Tempos do Imperador”.

The 95th Academy Awards are scheduled for March 12, 2023.

With information from the State Gazette