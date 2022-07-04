Six die after shooting at 4th of July parade near Chicago, USA | World

At least 6 people have died and at least 24 are seriously injured after shots were fired during a July 4th parade on Monday in Highland Park, near Chicago, Illinois.

The information is from a police statement. The text does not make it clear whether among the 24 who were taken to hospital are the 6 dead.

A hospital spokesman gave slightly different figures: according to him, 31 were injured.

Police are still looking for a suspect and consider it to be an active incident.

According to police, the shooter apparently was on a roof when he fired the shots. A rifle was found and seized.

1 of 4 Location of Highland Park, Illinois — Photo: g1/Fernanda Garrafiel Location of Highland Park, in the state of Illinois — Photo: g1/Fernanda Garrafiel

The parade was stopped about 10 minutes after it started at 10 am (local time) when noise began that sounded like gunshots.

The mayor asked people to stay indoors. He stated that the FBI is assisting in the work of the police.

Police were called after the sound of gunfire caused people watching the 4th of July parade to run for cover.

A reporter for the Chicago Sun-Times reported that he saw blankets covering what would have been three bloodied bodies and five other injured and bloodied people near the parade stage. Several witnesses said they heard several shots fired. A witness said he counted more than 20 shots.

2 of 4 Police officers search for suspect in Highland Park, USA, on July 4, 2022 – Photo: WLS/ABC7/Via Reuters Police officers search for a suspect in Highland Park, USA, on July 4, 2022 – Photo: WLS/ABC7/Via Reuters

A journalist from the CBS network was watching the parade. She said she was close to the scene when she heard what appeared to be gunfire. She and her family lay down on the floor and quickly ran to the car in a nearby garage.

“Everyone ran, hiding and screaming,” she said. “It was extremely terrifying. It was very scary. We are very lucky, we got out very quickly.”

President Joe Biden released a statement about the attack. He said he was shocked “by the senseless gun violence that has again brought grief to an American community on this Independence Day”.

Biden said he offered the federal government’s full support to city and state officials. “I also mobilized federal police forces to assist in the urgent search for the shooter,” he said.

The 4th of July is the date of one of the biggest national festivals of the United States.

Americans celebrate their “Independence Day” with different activities, one of the most popular being the fireworks display, which takes place across the country.

The commemorations go back to the 4th of July 1776, the date on which the Declaration of Independence was published, when the country is considered to have been born.

3 of 4 Noise of gunfire started the run at a parade in Illinois — Photo: Reproduction/Tiktok/Leonarcos11 Gunshots started the run at a parade in Illinois — Photo: Reproduction/Tiktok/Leonarcos11