Snow White | Martin Klebba, from Pirates of the Caribbean, will be Angry

Martin Klebbawho played the pirate Marty in Pirates of the Caribbeanwill be Angry in the live-action version of snow White for Disney. The information was confirmed by the actor himself through a TikTok recorded at Fan Expo in Denver.

“I just finished filming Snow White. It’s coming out at the end of next year. And, of course, I play Grumpy. Gal Gadot is our witch, and Rachel Zegler will be our Snow White. It’s going to be a good time.”, declared the actor while holding a plush of his character. Check it out below.

Based on the Brothers Grimm fairy tale, the original animation Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs was released in 1938. It was Disney’s inaugural animated film and became a huge success for the studio.

Marc Webb (The spectacular Spider Man) will direct the new adaptation of the Walt Disney classic. Besides him, the duo behind La La Land and the show king, Benj Pasek and Justin Paulwill write new songs for the production. snow White does not yet have a premiere date.

