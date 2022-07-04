Sony seeks engineer to strengthen classic games

Sony is looking for a professional for the PlayStation classic games department. The candidate should be in charge of strengthening the emulation and improving the performance of the new PS Plus catalog, ensuring support, additional tools and technology to the titles.

As per the job description (via LinkedIn), PlayStation Studios is looking for a “software engineer” to work remotely. It is required that the participant in the selection process has experience in advanced programming language, cross-platform software for PC and consoles and in the development of AA and AAA projects.

Software development engineer works on PlayStation Studios’ Tools and Technology team to support newly released classics for PS4 and PS5. Classic games run via emulation of previous PlayStation platforms. As an engineer, you will work collaboratively with other engineers, producers, and QA teams to fix bugs, add new features, and develop new emulators.

The idea of ​​“developing new emulators” for PS Plus Deluxe users does not make it clear whether there is any intention to promote existing services or incorporate additional content in the future. Currently, PS1, PS2, PSP and remasters games are already available in Sony’s catalog, but the arrival of projects released for PS3, for example, would not be unthinkable — despite the fact that there is already a proposal for a limited offer via streaming.

Sony partners with eye-tracking company

Known for working on Microsoft Flight Simulator and Euro Truck Simulator, Tobii announced a partnership with Sony to provide eye-tracking technology. According to the brand, its services will act as one of the new hardware for PS VR2. Click here to learn more.

