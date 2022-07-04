Space tourism could be a new threat to the ozone layer, says study

Published in the journal Earth’s Future, a collaborative study between scientists from University College London (UCL), University of Cambridge and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), projects the potential damage of space tourism to the ozone layer, and the contribution of this new follow-up to global warming.

Emissions of gases, space debris, heating on reentry. These were some of the data analyzed by the researchers to try to predict what would be the impacts of rocket launches for space tourism.

Blue Origin rocket factory by Jeff Bezos in the United StatesSource: Shutterstock

When analyzing data from 103 launches, which occurred around the world, in the year 2019, the 3D model of atmospheric chemistry showed some alarming data.

The waste released by rocket launches is 500 times more efficient at maintaining heat in the atmosphere than all other sources of soot and gases combined, including those in the aviation industry.

The Montreal Protocol regulates gases and particles harmful to the atmosphereSource: Shutterstock

Another factor observed is that these residues are released directly into the stratosphere, during the decoupling of the rocket stages, affecting the ozone layer.

Since 1987, with the implementation of the Montreal Protocol, the emission of gases and soot has been widely discussed in order to maintain and restore the ozone layer.

This international treaty has been successful in its objective, but if there is no regulation for the space tourism industry, there may be a regression in these achievements.

With increasing investments, space tourism is no longer just in the world of ideas. Companies like SpaceX, Blue Origin and Virgin Galatic have quite audacious projects in the pipeline.

Even though currently emissions and impacts are minimal, due to the eminent scenario, the researchers discuss the importance of creating a regulation, so that damages are minimized, from now on, preventing the advances made, such as the restoration of the ozone layer. , for example, are not lost.

