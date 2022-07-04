SPECIAL: 35 years Intel Brasil – a historic milestone for PCs in the country!

Embark with us on this retrospective, which begins with the emergence of the company until its arrival in Brazil!

In 2022 one of the main companies in Adrenaline’s daily coverage of the hardware world has its birthday. In 1987, more specifically on April 24th, the CNPJ INTEL SEMICONDUTORES DO BRASIL LTDA was created, giving rise to a trajectory of innovation that would transform access to personal computing in the country and make our country one of the most relevant markets for Intel products.

In this first part of a series of special commemorative videos, at the invitation of Intel, we will tell that story. In this first video, we will start from the emergence and growth of Intel from a memory manufacturer to becoming the global giant of processors, reaching the official “landing” of the company in our country with the creation of the first Intel office in Latin America .

The presentation and script are by Diego Kerber (@kerberdiego), with editing by Luiz Gabriel (@luiz_bladee).

