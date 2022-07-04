Stranger Things actress turned in her 30s to play ‘real mother’

Interpreter of Karen Wheeler since the first season of Stranger Things, Cara Buono is one of the main names of The Girl From Plainvillea new series that premieres exclusively on starzplay next Sunday (10). In the plot, based on macabre real events, she plays a mother whose daughter convinced her boyfriend to commit suicide.

The real story on which the series was inspired took place in Massachusetts, United States, in 2014. The “star” of the case is Michelle Carter, played in the series by Elle Fanning (The Great). However, her mother, Gail Carter, has never given a single public interview, either to local newspapers or TV shows, until this day.

How, then, do you play a real-life mother whose personality you don’t know or have any information about? The challenge made Cara and the writing team led by showrunners Liz Hannah and Patrick Mcmanus turn their 30s.

In an exclusive interview with Tangerine, the actress explained that it was necessary to abuse the poetic license with what was possible to observe the relationship between Gale and Michelle. For being such a reclusive person, diving into fiction was the best option.

“Gail has never given interviews. All we have are footage of her in court. And I think, as an actress, when you play someone in real life, you have a responsibility to that person. But there are creative liberties that are taken when you make a fictional story about a real person. For me and the writers, we were able to create an idea of ​​who she is based on her dynamic with Michelle. We didn’t have any references,” she explained.

The story gained national attention because Michelle, at the age of 17, was dating Conrad Roy 3º (1995-2014), 18. The young man, who suffered from depression and anxiety, had already tried to commit suicide months before getting involved with the young woman. . When he tried again, he took his car, drove to the parking lot of a local supermarket and fitted the outlet of a water pump that expelled gas from the exhaust into the vehicle.

Kai Lennox, Elle Fanning and Cara Buono Disclosure / Starzplay

During the minutes he was in the car, Conrad even gave up on the action. In constant contact with Michelle, the young man even warned his girlfriend that he had left the vehicle. The young woman, however, sent him back and attested to her responsibility in the case.

Asked by the report about her familiarity with the story of Conrad and Michelle, Cara admitted that she was fascinated by the case. Like many American citizens at the time of the tragedy, the actress wanted to know how one person is able to convince another to take their own life.

“I knew a lot about the case when it happened. Because I was fascinated by the idea of ​​someone convincing someone else to do something like that and being convicted. All this fascinated me. and i was surprised [com a série] because you know how they [roteiristas] will you tell this? What’s the point of doing a series about it now? What can they show? But I think the writers did a great job of portraying the complex story of Coco and Michelle.”

For Cara, more than telling the story of Conrad’s tragedy, The Girl From Plainville has an importance that goes beyond fiction: opening an honest dialogue about depression and mental health. In times of quarantine and pandemic, the Stranger Things actress believes the series faithfully addresses how social media and other things can have a negative effect on teenagers’ experiences.

“I think [a série] raises conversations about mental health, depression and the role of social media and technology in our lives right now, particularly among teenagers and young people. Today we have more information than at the time of the tragedy, the negative effects these things have on certain people and how important it is to talk about. It’s everywhere. In particular, I think this has worsened with the pandemic and made the situation worse for those who had to be isolated”, he concluded.

In addition to Cara Buono, who is on the rise with the premiere of Volume Two of the fourth season of Stranger Things, the cast of The Girl From Plaiville also includes Chloë Sevigny (Russian Doll), Colton Ryan (Dear Evan Hansen), Norbert Leo Butz (Bloodline), Aya Cash (The Boys) and Kelly AuCoin (Billions). In total, the series will have eight episodes, with an unprecedented one always available on Sundays on Starzplay.