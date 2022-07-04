Students who subscribe to Apple Music will earn Beats Flex in the US and UK

In recent months, Apple has been getting rumblings for raising the price of the Apple Music for College Students here in Brazil, in United States and in several other countries. Now, the company may want to get happy smiles as it is offering new college plan subscribers headphones. Beats Flex totally for free.

In partnership with UNiDAYS, Apple offers the headphones free of charge only to those who started their university subscription to Apple Music from June 22nd.

The offer, however, is only available in USA and not UK, as detailed in the terms and conditions of the promotion. Also, it is required that the user has not been subscribed to any other Apple Music plan before.

New offer from Apple and Unidays, shortly after the Apple Music Student price hike – new Apple Music Student subscribers can claim a free pair of Beats Flex! Quite a generous offer.https://t.co/9NBvjor2Bi —Michael Burkhardt (@tme_michael) June 30, 2022 New offer from Apple and Unidays, following the Apple Music for Students price increase — new Apple Music for Students subscribers can claim a pair of Beats Flex for free! A very generous offer.

Remembering that, in order to qualify for the university plan, the person must be enrolled in a higher education course, whether undergraduate or graduate, and will be subject to student verification by Apple or a partner agency.

Once the university account is verified, subscribers will be able to make their first monthly payment. After 30 days of first payment, Apple will send instructions to redeem Beats Flex headphones. Subscribers will have up to 90 days to do so after receiving the notice.

Even though the offer isn’t available to us, it’s a first for university Apple Music subscribers.

Apple Music has a catalog of more than 90 million songs and 30,000 playlists — many of which support Spatial Audio (Dolby Atmos) and in very high definition, with audio lossless. In Brazil there are three types of subscription: University (BRL 11.90/month), Individual (BRL 16.90/month) and Family (BRL 24.90/month). If you are not a subscriber, you can try the service for free for one month. It is also part of the company’s subscription package, the Apple One.

