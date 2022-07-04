Telecine and Globoplay: movie and series releases in July

Among the July releases, Telecine and Globoplay present some of the main releases of national cinema in the first half of 2022.

Telecine brings the crime action movie “Alemão 2”. Starring Vladimir Brichta, Leandra Leal and Gabriel Leone, the Brazilian production takes place nine years after the first feature. In the plot, the civil police officer Machado (Brichta) leads a secret mission: the arrest of a great leader of drug trafficking. The direction is again by José Eduardo Belmonte.

Globoplay premieres the romantic comedy “Eduardo e Mônica”, inspired by the famous song by Legião Urbana. The title couple is played by Gabriel Leone and Alice Braga, while the direction was in charge of René Sampaio, who also led to the screens “Faroeste Caboclo”, another success of the Legion.

Globoplay also brings the streaming release of “Medida Provisória”, a film directed by Lázaro Ramos that imagines a Brazil in which the authoritarian government decides to expel all black people from the country, with the excuse of being a measure of reparation for the years of slavery. . The cast includes Taís Araújo, Seu Jorge and Alfred Enoch. Check out our podcast about the feature.

Another novelty on Globoplay in July is the live-action series by Monica’s Gang. After being successful in theaters with two films, Mônica (Giulia Benite), Cebolinha (Kevin Vechiatto), Magali (Laura Rauseo), Cascão (Gabriel Moreira) and Milena (Emilly Nayara) return to play the characters created by Maurício de Souza in the comics. . The plot of the series — again directed by Daniel Rezende — will show the arrival of Carminha Frufru (Luiza Gattai) in the Limoeiro neighborhood and her sabotage at a party. Monica and her friends become the main suspects and will need to overcome their insecurities and reveal their secrets to decipher the mystery.

Other highlights of the launches of Telecine and Globoplay in July are the animation “Meu Amigãozão”, the comedy “Juntos e Enrolados” and the movie hits “Noite Passada em Soho” and “Pânico” (2022). Among the series, the highlight is the closing of the fifth season of “Under Pressure” and the second part of the fifth season of “The Good Doctor”.

Check out the complete schedule of launches by Telecine and Globoplay in July:

telecine

2/7 — German 2

8/7 — The Command

9/7 — The League of Monsters

7/12 — Lansky – A History of the Mafia

7/15 — Ida Red – The Price of Freedom

7/16 – Panic (2022)

7/21 — The House on the Bayou

7/23 – Together and Tangled

7/26 — Family Revenge

7/28 — American Refugee

7/30 – Night Spent in Soho

Globoplay

01/07

My Big Friend – The Greatest Adventure Ever – movie

Synopsis: Yuri, Lili and Matt are terrified: their parents are going to send them to a summer camp with unknown children. They team up with the Big Guys and escape to a fantasy world.

Year of production: 2021

04/07

War of the Sexes – novel

Synopsis: After the death of Charlô and Otávio’s millionaire uncle, an inheritance was left for the duo, but with the condition that they will have to live in the same house and work in the same company. However, Charlô proposes a bet to Otávio: she and her team, essentially female, have 100 days to increase the company’s profits. If he fails to reach the goal, Otávio becomes the sole owner of the goods. The dice are rolled and the war of the sexes begins.

Cast: Fernanda Montenegro, Paulo Autran, Tarcisio Meira, Maria Zilda Bethlem, Glória Menezes

Year of production: 1983

07/07

The Good Doctor – T5.2 – series

Synopsis: The series focuses on a young surgeon with Savant syndrome, recruited into the pediatric surgery unit of a prestigious hospital. The question remains: can someone who cannot understand other people really save their lives? The final episodes of the series also continue to arouse many curiosities with the preparations for Shaun and Lea’s wedding.

Cast: Freddie Highmore, Hill Harper, Richard Schiff, Christina Chang

Year of production: 2021

07/08

The Club – T3 – series

In season 3, Maria will lead from a new house for exclusive clients, rivaling O Clube, now managed by Kiko, who arrives to bring the glamor of Ibiza to Lisbon nights. The arrival of the new manager displeases Viana, but it will make Michele happy.

Cast: Lourenço Ortigão, Jessica Athayde, Luana Piovani, José Raposo, Vera Kolodzig.

Year of production: 2021

07/14

Clube do Araújo – T2 – series

Marked by the combination of national passions: sertanejo, pagode and football, the series presents the process of creation of Clube do Araújo. Commanded by Felipe Araújo, it features 10 football players and 10 pagode artists.

Cast: Felipe Araújo, Gabriel Jesus, Vinicius Junior, Neymar, Arthur, Thiago Silva, Péricles, Turma do Pagode, Mumuzinho, Thiaguinho and Ferrugem

Year of production: 2022

07/15

Provisional Measure – film

Synopsis: In a dystopian near future in Brazil, an authoritarian government orders all Afro-descendant citizens to move to Africa creating chaos, protests and a resistance movement that inspires the nation.

Cast: Alfred Enoch, Taís Araujo, Seu Jorge, Adriana Esteves, Renata Sorrah, Mariana Xavier, Flavio Bauraqui, Emicida

Year of production: 2021

07/18

Stone on Stone – novel

Synopsis: In the fictional Resplendor, in Chapada Diamantina, Bahia’s hinterland, Murilo and Jerônimo belong to rival families and are in love with Pilar. The girl is Murilo’s fiancee, but suspecting a betrayal, she leaves him at the altar and marries Jéronimo. 25 years later, Pilar and Murilo fight a power battle to win the mayor’s seat for their respective children. What they didn’t count was that their children, Marina and Leonardo, would fall in love.

Cast: Carla Marins, Eva Wilma, Renata Sorrah, Adriana Esteves, Lima Duarte, Maurício Mattar

Year of production: 1992

07/25

For Love – novel

Synopsis: Mother and daughter get pregnant at the same time and go into maternity together. Eduarda loses her uterus in childbirth and gives birth to a baby who dies soon after. Helena has a healthy child and, faced with Eduarda’s fragility and feeling sorry for the fact that her daughter can never get pregnant again, she begs the doctor César to change the babies. Only Helena and Caesar keep the secret.

Cast: Regina Duarte, Gabriela Duarte, Antônio Fagundes, Fábio Assunção, Susana Vieira

Year of production: 1997

07/29

Eduardo and Monica – film

Synopsis: Adaptation for the cinema of the famous song ‘Eduardo e Mônica’, composed by Renato Russo. It brings the story of a couple who had nothing to do with each other, but ended up falling madly in love.

Cast: Alice Braga, Gabriel Leone, Otávio Augusto, Fabricio Boliveira

Year of production: 2020

Other July releases:

Monica’s Gang – The Series

Synopsis: When the popular party Carminha Frufru is mysteriously sabotaged, Mônica and her friends become the main suspects. They will need to overcome their insecurities and reveal their secrets to decipher the mystery.

Cast: Giulia Benite, Laura Rauseo, Kevin Vechiatto, Gabriel Moreira

Year of production: 2022

Charmed T4 – series

Synopsis: After the tragic death of their mother, three sisters discover that they are powerful witches. In the final season, the sisters deal with grief and restore their powers with the discovery of a new ally. The new trio will take an epic journey against a threat to the magical community.

Cast: Melonie Diaz, Sarah Jeffery, Lucy Barrett, Rupert Evans, Jordan Donica.

Year of production: 2022

High – documentary series

Discover the story of Michaella McCollum, a young Irish woman who was arrested smuggling the equivalent of 1.5 million euros in cocaine through Lima airport.

Cast: Tatiana Penfold, Sade Giliberti

Year of production: 2021

Private Eyes – series

Former hockey player Matt Shade and private detective Angie Everett are a pair of opposites, who get into several robberies to solve crimes in Toronto.

Cast: Jason Priestley, Cindy Sampson, Jordyn Negri, Barry Flatman

Year of production: 2016-2021

Magnum PI T3 – series

Synopsis: A former US Navy SEAL returns from Afghanistan and uses his military skills to work as a private investigator in Hawaii.

Cast: Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks, Zachary Knighton, Stephen Hill

Year of production: 2020

With information from the press office of Telecine and Globoplay.

