Tesla closes in on employees who aren’t coming to the office

System detects when employee badge has not passed through Tesla facilities in recent days (Getty Images)

Tesla is monitoring employees who are not going to work in person;

Absentees receive notification by email and must justify themselves to the line manager;

In a leaked email, Elon Musk had already said that he would not tolerate remote work.

Tesla employees who are not coming to work in person have started receiving automatic alert emails, sent when the system senses that their badge has not passed through an office installation in recent days.

Absent workers must explain their absence to line managers and report to a monitoring system owned by billionaire Elon Musk. The information was shared by a company employee, who posted a print of the message on the Blind app.

“This is an automatic notification,” the email reads. “You are receiving this email because there is no record of you using your badge to enter a Tesla facility in at least 16 days during the 30-day period ending June 28. As a reminder, all employees must be back in the office full time. We understand that there are many reasons why you may not have a badge, including illness, vacation or business travel. In either case, please clarify the reason for your absence with your manager for email, with a copy also sent to absence@tesla.com”.

In the app, another employee criticized the policy adopted by Tesla. “This feels wrong,” he wrote. “I can’t put it into words because it bothers me, it feels like it’s overkill. It’s controlling. It’s disrespectful.”

The Insider confirmed the veracity of the text.

low tolerance

In an email leaked in June, the Tesla owner reportedly warned that “anyone who wants to work remotely needs to be in the office for a minimum (and reinforcement, *minimum*) 40 hours a week or they could leave Tesla. This is less than what we ask of factory workers.”

Although the billionaire has not confirmed whether the statement is, in fact, true, a Twitter user posted what would be a print of the text, with the following question: “Hey Elon, a lot of people are talking about this leaked email, Any additional comments for people who think getting into work is an old-fashioned concept?” Musk then replied, “They should pretend they work somewhere else.”