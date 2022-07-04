Thanos Cruise Joke Was Kevin Feige’s Idea

Disney Producer Reveals Ant-Man Blow Up Thanos Joke Added On Newest Disney Cruise disney inspired by the MCU, by Kevin Feige’s idea.

In 2018, a fan theory became a meme and was dubbed “Thanus theory“. Fans claimed that there was a way in which the Ant Man could kill Thanos: shrinking, climbing on the Mad Titan’s ass and then growing to the size of a giant.

Marvel Studios has officially addressed the theory in Avengers: Quantum Encounterthe new mini-film that brings together Ant Man (Paul Rudd) and the Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) with captain marvel (Brie Larson), Miss Marvel (Iman Velani) and captain America (Anthony Mackie) vs. Ultron (Ross Marquand) aboard the cruise ship Disney Wish.

“Let me talk about the elephant in the room. There’s a lot of talk out there asking why I didn’t just cower and go in and uh…kill Thanos in a really creative way,” says Scott Lang, played by Rudd, in the video that appeared online. “First of all: disgusting. Second, it’s much more complicated than that. Allow me to explain…” Before he can, Hope van Dyne intervenes: “If only we had time!”

Danny HandkeSenior Creative Director and Walt Disney Imagineering, explained how this dialogue ended up at the disney.

“At [Walt Disney] Imagineering, we write the scripts for our show, and then Marvel brings in a writer to help us improve and polish the dialogue. And it was Michael Waldron. Kevin [Feige] brought in Michael to help us improve our script, and he added that joke.”

handke explained:

“As this is one of Scott Lang’s first speeches, he’s kind of awkward at the beginning of the show. He’s never spoken like an Avenger to a live audience before. And then [Waldron] put this joke in there because this nervousness kind of comes across as [Scott] trying to explain, ‘Okay, okay, let’s get down to business. Let’s clear this up. Yes, everyone thinks about it. Is not true.’ “ Handke also celebrated how much fun the fans have had, “I’m so glad this has become what everyone is talking about. I did not expect it!”

(Disney Cruise Line exclusive Quantum Encounter is set outside the official canon of the Marvel Cinematic Universe)

