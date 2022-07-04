The differences between the advance of the left in Latin America and the ‘pink wave’ of two decades

Admin 40 mins ago News Leave a comment 0 Views

  • Gerardo Lissardy
  • BBC News World

Gustavo Petro

Credit, AFP

photo caption,

Colombian Gustavo Petro is the last of the leftists elected president in Latin America

One after another, different Latin American countries have elected leftist governments and a new political wave appears to be taking place in the region.

Since 2018, leaders on the left of the political spectrum have reached the presidency of Mexico, Argentina, Bolivia, Peru, Honduras, Chile and Colombia.

The phenomenon could be completed in the October elections in Brazil, in which the former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) has a wide advantage in the polls of voting intentions.

Although other countries in the region have chosen governments of different political currents in recent years, a victory for Lula would leave Latin America’s seven most populous nations and its six largest economies in the hands of the left.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Kyiv claims to have re-hoisted the national flag on Snake Island

THE The Ukrainian flag has been hoisted again on the Isle of Serpents, located in …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved