The evolution of the actor to the role in “The Batman”

Before being successful in theaters as our Batman, Robert Pattinson has already played several roles. The actor’s career began at age 15, when he joined the Barnes Theater Company in London. Before that, he worked as a model, but he stopped being called over time.

At the age of 17, Robert had already starred in a few small plays and acted in his first film, called The Curse of the Ring (2004), with the role of Giselher. In the same year, Pattinson even participated in Vanity Fair (2004), starring Reese Witherspoon, but his role was so small that they decided to delete the scenes in which the actor appeared. In the film, he plays the son of Witherspoon.

But this event did not discourage him, showing himself to be a complete artist, the actor also knows how to sing, play guitar and piano. He even performed in bars during a time when he was considering giving up his acting career, and two of his songs were featured on the “Twilight” (2008) soundtrack.

From wizard to vampire, the actor has evolved a lot in his career, focusing mainly on non-blockbusters films. In order to honor him, we decided to separate the main films in which the British actor participated.

Robert Pattison surprised in ‘The Batman’. | Photo: Editing / Reproduction

Robert Pattinson’s Top Films

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005)

Despite being short, his participation was very important for the development of the story. In Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) is in his 4th year at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry when he is selected to participate in the Triwizard Tournament, along with Cedric Diggory (Robert Pattinson), a popular young man.

Twilight Saga (2008-2012), one of Robert Pattinson’s career highlights

It is impossible to talk about Robert Pattinson without mentioning Twilight. After all, it was Stephenie Meyer’s world-inspired saga that boosted the actor’s career and introduced him to Hollywood, along with Kristen Stewart. The film series tells the story of Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart), an introverted girl who moves to the small town of Forks and falls in love with vampire Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson). From there, Bella finds herself involved in a series of confusions involving vampires, wolves and clans.

According to the actor, he did not expect the success that the film would make, a fact that turned his world upside down. Despite the huge box office, which yielded five films, many people criticized the performance of Pattinson, who took time to get rid of the image of a teenage heartthrob.

Memories (2010)

In “Memories”, Tyler (Robert Pattinson) is a troubled young man who lost his brother to suicide and doesn’t get along with his father. In order to get revenge on a police officer, he approaches Ally (Emilie de Ravin), the agent’s daughter, but ends up developing feelings for the girl. Despite the romance, it is a delicate and melancholy film, full of tragedies.

Water for Elephants (2011) was a work starring Robert Pattinson

The film tells the story of Jacob Jankowski (Robert Pattinson), a young veterinary student who has to abandon his studies due to a tragedy. With nowhere to live and with no prospects for the future, Jacob enters a circus, where he meets Marlena (Reese Witherspoon), one of the local artists. Due to common interests, he soon falls in love with the girl, but their romance is threatened by Marlena’s abusive husband, who also owns the circus.

Good Behavior (2017)

In Good behavior, Constantine (Robert Pattinson) has a plan to rob the bank, but things get out of hand and his brother is arrested. From there, Constantine goes into a series of situations to get his brother out of jail on bail.

It was this film that led director Matt Reeves to think of Pattinson to play the bat. After all, in the film, Pattinson plays an extremely desperate and vulnerable character, characteristics that the director saw in his version of Batman. Despite the certainty, Reeves didn’t know if the actor would accept the role, as it wasn’t the kind of film he used to work on.

The King (2019)

In this historic film about Henry V, Robert Pattinson stars alongside the talented Timothée Chalamet, who plays the king. In the long, Chalamet needs to assume the throne prematurely and Pattinson, who gives life to the Prince of France, Dauphin, does not facilitate this new task, as both countries are in dispute in the 100 Years War.

The Lighthouse (2019)

With a black and white aesthetic, the film follows Wake (Willem Dafoe) and Howard (Robert Pattinson), two men who are responsible for controlling a lighthouse on an isolated island in the mid-1890s. The longer they stay there, the more they quickly lose track of time and the environment around them, generating distrust between them.

In addition to being well received by critics, The headlight also earned an Oscar nomination for Best Cinematography. Dafoe himself, known for playing the Green Goblin in the Spider-Man films, praised Pattinson’s performance in the film.

Tenet (2020)

Directed by Christopher Nolan, “Tenet” is a science fiction that follows a CIA agent who needs to stop them from starting a Third World War. For that, he has to understand the idea of ​​time inversion and use it to his advantage. In the film, Pattinson plays Neil, one of the Tenet agents who helps the agent achieve his goals and stop the war.

Everyday Devil (2020)

In this film, set between World War II and the Vietnam War, Pattinson plays the Reverend Preston Teagardin, a priest of dubious morals, who has just arrived in a small town gripped by violence. Furthermore, Pattinson acts alongside big names like Tom Holland, Bill Skarsgård and Sebastian Stan.

Batman (2022) was another one of Robert Pattinson’s highlights

Recently released, Robert Pattinson had to gain around 7kg to play Batman. His version of the hero is certainly the darkest and most unstable, showing other sides of the bat-man and his hometown, which few knew.

This change proposed by director Matt Reeves was well accepted by most audiences, as the film grossed $128.5 million in its opening weekend alone and has an 85% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The film also stars Zoë Kravitz as Selina, Colin Farrell as Penguin, and Paul Dano as Riddler.

Certainly, Robert Pattinson marked the lives of many people with his works. With more than 20 films in his filmography, the actor has shown that he can play completely different roles and surrender to each of them, offering a unique experience to those who watch.

By Geovana Ferreira de Sá – Speak! Mackenzie