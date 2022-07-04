‘The Princess’: Action With Joey King Divides International Critics; Check the comments!

The medieval action movie’The princess‘, starring Joey King (‘A Barraca do Beijo’), is coming soon to the catalog of Star+and it seems that the production has been dividing international criticism.
At the Rotten Tomatoesthe long one got bitter 54% approvalwith note 5.10/10 based on 48 reviews. According to the consensus, “King is a pretty believable action star, but he deserves a better realm than this one, which is dragged down by an obtuse script and poor production.”
Check out the main comments:
“‘The princess’ is a feminist action adventure in which the main character comes out of her dormancy to fight patriarchy. It couldn’t be more current – and it’s great fun, too” – Los Angeles Times.
“‘The princess’ Could it have been a better movie? Yes of course… ‘The princess’ is it super fun? Absolutely.” – Fanboys of the Universe.
“[O filme] looks like a young-adult CW incarnation of several other better movies we’ve seen” – Ready Steady Cut.
“A female empowerment film hidden beneath a medieval blood festival, ‘The princess’ it’s fun, and nothing else” – Mama’s Geeky.
“‘The princess’ it’s a change of pace that comes from a recent trend of having princesses raising a sword and fighting for their land and their family” – Screen Rant.
The feature will be released on the platform in July 22nd.
Le-Van Kiet (‘Furie’) is in charge of directing.
Described as a mixture of ‘Rapunzel’ and ‘The Raid’the film follows a young princess (King) who is far more comfortable with a sword than a crown – and it’s up to her to save the kingdom from ruthless mercenaries.
The cast still has Dominic Cooper (‘Preacher’), Olga Kurylenko (‘Black Widow’) and Veronica Ngo (‘The Old Guard’).