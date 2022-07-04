‘The Princess’: Action With Joey King Divides International Critics; Check the comments!

The medieval action movie’The princess‘, starring Joey King (‘A Barraca do Beijo’), is coming soon to the catalog of Star+and it seems that the production has been dividing international criticism.

At the Rotten Tomatoesthe long one got bitter 54% approvalwith note 5.10/10 based on 48 reviews. According to the consensus, “King is a pretty believable action star, but he deserves a better realm than this one, which is dragged down by an obtuse script and poor production.”

Check out the main comments: “‘The princess’ is a feminist action adventure in which the main character comes out of her dormancy to fight patriarchy. It couldn’t be more current – ​​and it’s great fun, too” – Los Angeles Times. “‘The princess’ Could it have been a better movie? Yes of course… ‘The princess’ is it super fun? Absolutely.” – Fanboys of the Universe. Enjoy watching: “[O filme] looks like a young-adult CW incarnation of several other better movies we’ve seen” – Ready Steady Cut. “A female empowerment film hidden beneath a medieval blood festival, ‘The princess’ it’s fun, and nothing else” – Mama’s Geeky. “‘The princess’ it’s a change of pace that comes from a recent trend of having princesses raising a sword and fighting for their land and their family” – Screen Rant.

The feature will be released on the platform in July 22nd.

Le-Van Kiet (‘Furie’) is in charge of directing.

Described as a mixture of ‘Rapunzel’ and ‘The Raid’the film follows a young princess (King) who is far more comfortable with a sword than a crown – and it’s up to her to save the kingdom from ruthless mercenaries.

The cast still has Dominic Cooper (‘Preacher’), Olga Kurylenko (‘Black Widow’) and Veronica Ngo (‘The Old Guard’).

Don’t forget to watch: