The scenario is reversed, and Boca will have a full team against Corinthians | Corinthians

Corinthians and Boca Juniors will face each other for the fourth time in seventy days this Tuesday, at 9:30 pm, at Bombonera, for the return game of the round of 16 of the Libertadores.

If in the first confrontation between the two teams Boca was the most lacking team, now the situation is opposite. Coach Sebastián Battaglia will have his ideal team at the most opportune moment, while Vítor Pereira has nine doubts for the decision. The Timão coach has already admitted that he will wait until the “last moment” to define who will play.

See below the survey that shows the lineups and absences of the games between Corinthians and Boca Juniors in the season. In it you can see how injuries have increased at Timão, who played two more games than the Argentines in this period.

First game: Corinthians 2 x 0 Boca Juniors – 04/26

Escalation of Corinthians : Cassius; Fagner, João Victor, Raul Gustavo and Fábio Santos; Du Queiroz, Maycon and Renato Augusto; Adson, William and Jô. Embezzlement: Gil (flu), Robson Bambu (physical transition), João Pedro (thigh discomfort) and Rafael Ramos (not registered).

Cassius; Fagner, João Victor, Raul Gustavo and Fábio Santos; Du Queiroz, Maycon and Renato Augusto; Adson, William and Jô. Gil (flu), Robson Bambu (physical transition), João Pedro (thigh discomfort) and Rafael Ramos (not registered). Boca Juniors lineup: Garcia; Advíncula, Aranda, Zambrano and Fabra; Pol Fernandez; Medina, Óscar Romero, Ramírez and Salvio; Vázquez. Embezzlement: Rossi, Izquierdoz, Gastón Ávila and Nicolás Figal (injured) and Marcos Rojo and Villa (suspended)

The first meeting between the two was the game that had the most complete Corinthians. Du Queiroz, Maycon and Renato Augusto, after this match, showed that they could form the ideal midfield for Vítor Pereira.

Boca, at that time, still had Marcos Rojo and Villa suspended for a fight in the last edition of the Libertadores, in addition to having Rossi and Izquierdoz, goalkeeper and defender, injured.

After that game, Corinthians and Boca played five matches each, putting together an unbeaten streak until the reunion in the group stage.

Second game: Boca Juniors 1 x 1 Corinthians – 05/17

Boca Juniors lineup: Rossi; Advícula, Zambrano, Izquierdoz and Fabra; Varela, Pol Fernández and Romero; Zeballos, Salvio and Benedetto. Embezzlement: Villa and Marcos Rojo (suspended).

Rossi; Advícula, Zambrano, Izquierdoz and Fabra; Varela, Pol Fernández and Romero; Zeballos, Salvio and Benedetto. Villa and Marcos Rojo (suspended). Escalation of Corinthians: Cassius; Robson Bambu, João Victor and Raul Gustavo; Lucas Piton, Du Queiroz, Maycon and Fábio Santos; Gustavo Mosquito, Willian and Jô. Embezzlement: Fagner (ankle sprain), João Pedro (thigh discomfort), Luan (hip pain) and Paulinho (out of season).

At Bombonera, Vítor Pereira has already started to feel the embezzlement. Fagner suffered a sprained right ankle against Deportivo Cali and was absent for eleven games. In addition, Paulinho tore the anterior cruciate ligament of the knee, underwent surgery and was absent for the rest of the season. Jo left for good.

Here, the Argentine team already had the return of Izquierdoz and Rossi, but still had those suspended by Conmebol.

After that game, Corinthians faced a sequence of ten games in 42 days, while Boca Juniors played eight, until the first game of the round of 16.

Third game: Corinthians 0 x 0 Boca Juniors – 06/28

Escalation of Corinthians : Cassius; Fagner, João Victor, Raul Gustavo and Lucas Piton; Roni, Giuliano and William; Gustavo Mantuan, Adson and Róger Guedes. Embezzlement: Maycon (thigh injury), Gil (thigh injury), Gustavo Silva (tendonitis), Renato Augusto (calf discomfort), Du Queiroz (thigh contracture), Rafael Ramos (thigh discomfort) and Cantillo (suspended).

Cassius; Fagner, João Victor, Raul Gustavo and Lucas Piton; Roni, Giuliano and William; Gustavo Mantuan, Adson and Róger Guedes. Maycon (thigh injury), Gil (thigh injury), Gustavo Silva (tendonitis), Renato Augusto (calf discomfort), Du Queiroz (thigh contracture), Rafael Ramos (thigh discomfort) and Cantillo (suspended). Boca Juniors lineup: Rossi; Advíncula, Izquierdoz, Marcos Rojo and Sández; Varela, Pol Fernández and Óscar Romero; Zeballos, Villa and Benedetto. Embezzlement: Fabra (suspended).

In last Tuesday’s game, Vítor Pereira had already shown his astonishment with the number of players out due to injuries, discomfort or other problems at the same time. There were seven absences in all. On the other side, Battaglia just didn’t count on the left-back Frank Fabra, suspended.

It is possible to pin the lineup of only one team for Boca Juniors x Corinthians this Tuesday: the Argentine. Battaglia has all the players available and, according to the Argentine newspaper “Olé”, goes with: Rossi; Advíncula, Marcos Rojo, Izquierdoz and Fabra; Varela, Fernández and Óscar Romero; Zeballos, Villa and Benedetto.

already the Corinthians de Vitor Pereira has nine doubts:

Maycon – right thigh adductor injury

– right thigh adductor injury Gil – injury to the posterior muscle of the right thigh

– injury to the posterior muscle of the right thigh Gustavo Mosquito – tendinitis

– tendinitis Rafael Ramos – discomfort in the posterior muscle of the left thigh

– discomfort in the posterior muscle of the left thigh Fagner – injury to the posterior muscle of the right thigh

– injury to the posterior muscle of the right thigh Du Queiroz – contracture in the posterior muscle of the left thigh

– contracture in the posterior muscle of the left thigh Renato Augusto – calf discomfort

– calf discomfort William – right shoulder injury

– right shoulder injury john victor – right ankle pain

The Corinthians delegation arrives in Buenos Aires early Monday night.

