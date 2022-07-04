Thor: Love and Thunder | Who are the characters in the movie?

Directed by Taika Waititi, Thor: Love and Thunder arrives exclusively in theaters on July 7th. The film presents Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he has ever faced: the quest for self-discovery. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of the Gods (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who, to his surprise, inexplicably wields her magic hammer, Mjolnir, being the Mighty Thor.

Check out below information about the characters that will be present in the production:

Thor / Odinson (Chris Hemsworth)

Thor was once an arrogant and impulsive prince banished from Asgard by his father Odin. Since then, he has experienced tremendous growth and loss – haunted by the belief that anyone he loves will meet certain death. After the Battle of Earth, he relinquishes the throne of New Asgard and embarks on a journey of self-discovery. But when a new enemy arises intent on wiping out all the gods, the God of Thunder must uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s revenge and stop him.

MCU veteran Chris Hemsworth once again plays Thor. “In ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ we see a very confused, lost version of Thor,” says Hemsworth. “He’s certainly better at the end of the movie than he was at the beginning, but he still doesn’t know who he is or what his place in the universe is. He decides he needs to look around and take some time for himself.”

Jane Foster / Mighty Thor (Natalie Portman)

Jane Foster is a world-renowned astrophysicist who discovered Thor when he crashed to Earth following his banishment from Asgard. Through the couple’s undeniable connection, Thor gained the humility, respect for humanity, and the dignity necessary to wield his magical hammer, Mjolnir, once again – not to mention a deep love for Jane. The couple’s relationship ends up ending and Jane gets lost in the “blip”, reappearing years later with a deeply disturbing secret and new powers as the Mighty Thor.

Natalie Portman is the one who plays the dual role of Jane Foster and the Mighty Thor. “In the previous films, Jane was a scientist who needs help to be saved by Thor, but in this film, she’s looking for her own solutions and taking her own journey,” says Portman. “She’s fighting alongside Thor and they’re a team, but Jane is forging her own path, which has been really exciting.”

Gorr the Butcher of Gods (Christian Bale)

Gorr, the Butcher of God, was a pious man who obediently prayed to the deities. But after witnessing much death and destruction without the intervention of the gods, Gorr is consumed with rage and sets out on a quest to rid the Universe of all the last immortals. Christian Bale joins the MCU as the terrifying antagonist.

Valkyrie / King of New Asgard

Valkyrie is the last of the group of female Asgardian warriors, escaping her painful past and becoming a scavenger on the chaotic desert planet of Sakaar. She reluctantly teamed up with Thor to fight her sister, Hela, who ruthlessly claimed Asgard and ultimately evacuated her fellow Asgardians to a seaside village dubbed New Asgard. Crowned King of New Asgard by Thor, Valkyrie has led a quiet, uneventful life until Gorr, the Butcher of Gods, threatens the safety of her people. Tessa Thompson returns to the MCU playing the character.

“When we saw Valkyrie in ‘Thor: Ragnarok’, she was struggling with a lot of guilt and pain. She really didn’t have much she wanted to live for, other than what was at the bottom of a bottle. I think this time you’ll see her rediscover her sense of purpose.”

Zeus (Russell Crowe)

Played by Russell Crowe, Zeus, the legendary king of the gods, fills his days with excess, enjoying the easy admiration of the lesser gods in the Great Pantheon of the City of Omnipotence. He’s too worried to notice the growing number of empty seats in the Pantheon – those of Gorr’s victims – and seems to have no motivation to track down the butcher of the gods.

Korg (Taika Waititi)

Korg is a charismatic Kronan warrior who was forced to participate in the Grandmaster’s contest of champions on the scrap planet Sakaar. He led the rebellion against the Grandmaster, escaped Sakaar, and helped Thor save the Asgardian people. Korg has remained Thor’s loyal companion at all times, and now he is by his side once again to help Thor face his greatest threat yet. Director Taika Waititi voiced and performed motion capture for Korg and comments, “I think the good thing about Korg, in terms of all these other characters that are evolving and changing and getting different jobs, is that Korg hasn’t changed at all. He is a very terrifying force.”