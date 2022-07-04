three departures at Corinthians and meeting by CR7 at Barça

The national and international soccer ball market remains agitated, with speculation and outcomes amid the transfer window around the world.

In Brazil, the highlight goes to Corinthians, which closed the transfer of three young players from the club’s base – all to Europe.

Still in Brazil, Flamengo, after agreeing with Everton Cebolinha and Vidal, runs against time to conclude a deal with striker Luis Henrique, revealed by Botafogo and currently at Olympique de Marseille.

In Europe, the news revolves around the future of Cristiano Ronaldo, who did not show up to train with the rest of the Manchester United squad and had his name linked to Barcelona.

Another striker much talked about in the market is Gabriel Jesus, who wore the Arsenal shirt for the first time after leaving Manchester City.

O UOL Esporte highlights the main news of the day in the ball market. Check out some moves below:

Corinthians loses starter…

Corinthians confirmed this Monday the departure of João Victor to Benfica. The Portuguese club agreed to pay 9.5 million euros (R$ 52.7 million) for 80% of the defender’s economic rights. Of the total amount of the negotiation, Timão receives 8 million euros (R$ 44.4 million) for the sale of 55% of the rights. Coimbra, which had 45%, held 20% and opened the other 25% for 1.5 million euros (R$ 8.3 million).

The value of the deal ends up making the 33 white shirt a defender valued in the ball market at approximately 12 million euros (R$ 66.6 million). At 23 years old, João Victor will defend the Brazilian team this Tuesday, against Boca Juniors, in the Copa Libertadores, in Argentina, and travel on Wednesday to Lisbon, in Portugal, where he has on the table to sign a contract. valid for five seasons (until June 2027).

…and two more young people

Image: Marcello Zambrana/AGIF

Corinthians closed today the transfer of two players to Akritas Chlorakas, from Cyprus: goalkeeper Guilherme Castellani and striker Rodrigo Varanda. Both are packed to reinforce the newly promoted team to the local first division.

Guilherme had his contract terminated and left for free, but Corinthians keeps 10% of his economic rights and can earn something if he is sold. The goalkeeper is 22 years old, has never made his professional debut, and his contract would expire in December. Rodrigo Varanda is going to Europe on a one-year loan. He was already on loan at Chapecoense until November, but left earlier to sign a new deal with the Cyprus team. He has a contract with Corinthians until the end of 2024.

New on Cruise

Cruzeiro agreed to hire Fernando Henrique, a midfielder considered a promise from Grêmio’s base. The player is already in Belo Horizonte and awaits bureaucratic details to be announced by the new club.

The deal was sealed over the weekend and is on loan until the end of 2023 with an option to buy. At the age of 21, Fernando Henrique joined Grêmio in 2017 after leaving ABC-RN. He has a contract with the Rio Grande do Sul club until the end of 2024.

Speaking of guild…

Image: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio FBPA

In the final stretch of the contract with Grêmio and still without negotiation to renew, Walter Kannemann was approached by a club in Qatar, which even showed interest in hiring the defender now. The exit in the middle of Série B of the Brazilian Championship, however, is unlikely, and the team indicated the possibility of waiting for the Argentine until the beginning of 2023.

At 31, Kannemann is considered one of the pillars of Grêmio’s locker room and has a contract until December. Reminiscent of the cycle of conquests, the defender is already able to sign a pre-contract with any other club since July 1st.

Flamengo wants another striker

Flamengo is experiencing a busy market window this summer, in a move that the board and fans only hope will not be too late in terms of initial planning for the season.

After signing with Everton Cebolinha and Arturo Vidal, Rubro-Negro has advanced conversations with forward Luis Henrique, revealed at Botafogo and who is at Olympique de Marseille, France. The rival from Rio de Janeiro is also trying to repatriate the player.

output CR7?

Image: Ash Donelon/Getty

Cristiano Ronaldo did not return to Manchester United today. The Portuguese ace claimed “family issues” to justify having failed on the first day of pre-season. The media absence appears at exactly the same time as the dissatisfaction with the English project. He wants to be transferred for an “advantageous proposal”, as he has felt a lack of ambition from the leaders.

Outside of the 2022/23 Champions League, which also plays a role in CR7’s decision to leave, the club is slow in the ball market, something that has not happened in the main rivals in the Premier League: Manchester City and Liverpool, especially .

There’s already a meeting in… Barcelona!

Joan Laporta, president of Barcelona, ​​and Jorge Mendes, agent of Cristiano Ronaldo, meet to discuss, among other issues, the possibility of the Portuguese ace wearing the shirt of the Catalan team. The information is from the Spanish newspaper Diario AS.

At the meeting, several names were put on the table, including Rúben Neves, Rafa Leão and Bernardo Silva and also CR7. Also according to the publication, the Barça president and agent are currently discussing the possibility of the star joining the club – he had a remarkable stint at Real Madrid in the past decade.

Did the shirt fit well?

Image: Reproduction

Arsenal have officially announced the signing of Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus in a £45m deal. The 25-year-old Brazilian, scorer of 95 goals in 236 appearances over five seasons at City, has signed a “long-term contract” with the London club. He decided to leave the reigning Premier League champions in search of more playing time.

Jesus will meet at Arsenal again with coach Mikel Arteta, who was assistant to Pep Guardiola, City manager, before taking charge of his current club.