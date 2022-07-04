Tom Cruise turns 60 at the height of his career

Per

Astro has been in movies like ‘Mission Impossible’, ‘Top Gun’ and ‘Made in America’. (Photo: Reproduction)

One of Hollywood’s biggest stars, Tom Cruise may even look like a boy, but he turned 60 this Sunday (3). Unlike most actors who lived their heyday in the 80s, Tom Cruise is still in evidence and earning big box office even at 60 years old.

Famous for his unbelievable stunts, such as riding motorcycles off cliffs, hanging off planes, and swooping down on American fighter jets, the actor has achieved his biggest cinematic success now in 2022.

On its anniversary, Top Gun: Maverick hit $1.11 billion at the worldwide box office, following up with an incredible gross more than a month after its theatrical release.

Tom Cruise’s next release after Top Gun: Maverick is Mission: Impossible – Payback Part 1, which hits theaters on July 14, 2023.

The franchise’s main cast will return, including Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Vanessa Kirby, and Michelle Monaghan, while Hayley Atwell, Esai Morales, and Pom Klementieff are the newcomers.

Recently, information from the North American website Variety revealed that Cruise plans to finish Mission: Impossible 8 before the seventh film is released. That’s because the final scene is a traditional cliffhanger (hook) for the sequel, and the star hopes the transition will be seamless.‎ Two sources also stated that these films should serve as a farewell to Ethan Hunt.

At the same time, according to The Hollywood Reporter, the studio talked to Cruise about the possibility of producing a spin-off series on the franchise on Paramount+, and he, as an advocate for the movie business, promptly dismissed the idea.

He joined Scientology, and became the poster boy for the ‘science-based’ religion founded by science fiction author L. Ron Hubbard. It is perhaps the most controversial aspect of Tom’s life. In several countries, processes are popping up that Scientology is brainwashing its adherents. Did you do it? Along with religion, he is drawn to science fiction as a genre. He made Minority Report – The New Law and War of the Worlds, directed by Steven Spielberg, and the second is the intermediate episode, between The Terminal and Munich, of the director’s informal trilogy on 9/11. His most secret project is a movie that looks like it will finally get off the ground – Untittled Tom Cruise SpaceX Project.

Celebration in style

Tom Cruise celebrated his 60th birthday in style. The Top Gun actor attended the British Formula 1 Grand Prix this Sunday, which took place at the Silverstone circuit in Northamptonshire, England.

There, the heartthrob showed all his charisma by being surrounded by people and showed all his affection for the driver Lewis Hamilton with hugs and smiles.

