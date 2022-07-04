Travel app co-founded by Kevin Costner becomes a hit

A travel app conceived by Kevin Costner received a funding of 15.3 million dollars. In fact, the actor is one of the co-founders and currently one of the biggest shareholders of the American app HearHere. The app was launched in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The application is aimed at giving tips on places closer to its users that may interest them, such as restaurants, museums or something that is traditional to a certain place. Evidently, the app has become a kind of “fever”, conquering more than 100 thousand active users, an unusual fact for this type of app.

In addition, it is important to note that in its first round of “seed funding”, two months ago, HearHere, which has already been downloaded more than 400 thousand times, raised 15.3 million dollars. In addition, a survey carried out by the American website “The Vacationer” showed that 80% of American adults intend to embark on a “road trip”, that is, car trips across the United States. Apparently, not even Kevin Costner imagined that the app would be as successful as it is.