Ukraine war shifts focus to Donetsk after Luhansk fall | Ukraine and Russia

After taking the Luhansk region, Russian forces in Ukraine will focus on trying to take the Donetsk region.

After giving up on taking Kiev, the Ukrainian capital, during the first weeks of the war, Russia has concentrated its military operation in the area known as the Donbass, made up of the Luhanks and Donetsk regions. There, separatists backed by the Russian government have been fighting Ukraine since 2014.

Russia said it had established full control over the Luhansk region after Ukrainian forces pulled out of the city of Lysychansk.

“In military terms, it’s bad to leave positions, but there’s nothing critical (in the loss of Lysychansk). We need to win the war, not the battle for Lysychansk,” Governor Serhiy Gaidai said. “It hurts a lot, but it’s not losing the war.”

He stated that the withdrawal from Lysychansk was centralized, indicating that was planned and orderedbut that Ukrainian forces were in danger of being surrounded.

“Still, for them (Russian forces) the number one objective is the Donetsk region. Sloviansk and Bakhmut will be attacked — Bakhmut has already started to be bombed very hard,” he declared.

Gaidai said he believed the city of Sloviansk and the city of Bakhmut in particular would be attacked as Russia tried to take full control of Donbas in eastern Ukraine.

Moscow said capturing Lysychansk less than a week after taking neighboring Sievierdonetsk meant it had “liberated” Luhansk, a key Kremlin war objective.

Moscow said it would hand over the captured territory to the Russian-backed Luhansk People’s Republic, whose independence it recognized on the eve of the war.

Russia tries to push ahead with more bombing in eastern Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy vowed on Sunday night to regain lost territory with the help of Western long-range weapons.

Zelenskiy said Russia was concentrating its firepower on the Donbas front, but Ukraine would respond with long-range weapons such as US-supplied Himars rocket launchers.

“The fact that we protect the lives of our soldiers, our people, plays an equally important role. We will rebuild the walls, we will reclaim the land and the people need to be protected above all else,” Zelenskiy said in his nightly video.

In Sloviansk, west of Lysychansk in the Donetsk region, Mayor Vadym Lyakh wrote on Facebook that on Sunday a violent bombing killed at least six people, including a 10-year-old girl.

Thousands of civilians have been killed and cities razed to the ground since the Russian invasion on February 24, with Kiev accusing Moscow of deliberately targeting civilians. Moscow denies.

Russia says what it calls a “special military operation” in Ukraine is aimed at protecting Russian speakers from nationalists. Ukraine and its Western allies say this is an unfounded pretext for blatant aggression aimed at seizing territory.

The war in Ukraine has sparked a global food and energy crisis, and Western-led sanctions against Moscow have triggered the worst economic crisis in Russia since the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991.