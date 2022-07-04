Vasco plays well, dominates Sport, but fails to swing the net and stumbles at home | Vasco



Published 07/03/2022 17:54

With Maracanã full (more than 60,000 fans present), Vasco stumbled against Sport, 0-0, and reached the second straight match without winning in the Série B of the Brazilian Championship. Despite the result, Mauricio Souza’s team showed good resourcefulness, especially in the initial stage, and was better than Leão during the 90 minutes.

Vasco had a good first half against Sport, but couldn’t swing the net. Dominant in the match, Mauricio Souza’s team did not suffer any scares and created many attacking situations, with the ball on the post. Despite having created good chances, the Vasco team sinned in the conclusion of the plays. He had several opportunities to cross, with freedom, but he only took danger in headers by Raniel and Boza.

Gabriel Pec and Andrey also did well in the early stage. They faced the marking, pierced the lines and gave Sport’s defense work. Who didn’t do well in the first 45 minutes was Palácios. The youngster took the place of Nenê, who was absent due to a muscle injury, but was unable to live up to expectations.

The second half started busy at Maracanã and after two minutes Vasco almost opened the scoring. Palacios takes a corner to the head of Leo Matos, who headed hard and forced Mailson to make a great save.

In the 22nd minute, it was Figuereido’s turn to put Mailson’s goal in danger. The young striker received and kicked from a long distance. The goalkeeper, in advance, managed to recover to make the save. After that, Vasco became sleepy and had difficulty creating (unlike the first half).

In addition to the drop in technical level, Vasco showed physical wear in the final stretch of the second half, but remained better than Sport on the field and ended up in a goalless draw. With the result, Cruzmaltino reaches 31 points and remains in second place in Serie B.

Vasco’s next duel is on Saturday (9) with Criciúma, away from home, at Estádio Heriberto Hulse, for the 17th round of Serie B. Midfielder Nenê, injured, should not be available for this confrontation.