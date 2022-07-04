VIDEO: Woman falls off her motorcycle after being hit by coconut

A woman fell off the back of a motorcycle after being hit on the head by a coconut. The accident happened on June 26, in Jalan Teluk Kumbar, Malaysia. Puan Anita was on the back of a motorcycle driven by her sister when a coconut fell from a coconut tree and hit her on the head.

After being hit, the woman fell to the ground and was rescued by people who were passing by. The victim was taken to a hospital, where fractures were found in the right shoulder, left hand and two ribs. Luckily, the victim was wearing a helmet. The video with the moment of the accident went viral after the victim’s daughter posted it on social media.

The city government ordered the coconut tree “involved” in the accident to be felled after a local politician raised awareness of the accident.

