Wave of robberies and aggression generates fear at Barra Funda Metro station, in São Paulo – News

“They just tripped me and pulled my bag. I was down, they just had to leave, but it wasn’t enough, and they started kicking me”, this is the account of the aggression that designer Yakari Camada suffered inside the Palmeiras-Barra Funda station, on line 3-Red of the São Paulo Metro, for teenagers.

The report, shared on a social network, generated more than 2,000 comments from netizens outraged by the insecurity. Some users even wrote that they were also victims of thefts at the location. “I work close to the station. We are suffering from these robberies. Several times we ask the police and subway guards for help, but they don’t solve anything”, says Samanta Farias.





A security guard who works on line 3-Red and preferred not to be identified told the R7 that robberies are part of everyday life, especially at Anhangabaú and Palmeiras-Barra Funda stations. “They are boys, minors, who act in groups. Usually they are on the ramps, where the security guards’ vision and the camera images are hidden. We run after them, but it is very difficult to catch them because we are few”, he explained. According to him, there are few integrated actions.





People who frequent the terminal report robberies, among other places, on a ramp that connects the central part of the complex to a lower lane, where municipal buses pass. The place is used by passengers of these buses and by those who walk towards the stretch of the Barra Funda neighborhood closest to the Pacaembu viaduct. “As I left the ramp, already at the bottom, a group came towards me and I would have been robbed if a man hadn’t approached and pretended to be with me,” said a journalist who works in the region.

The ramp, full of graffiti and broken acrylic structures, does not have security guards. According to Metrô, responsibility for this area belongs to Socicam, which manages the bus terminal at Barra Funda. Sought, Socicam did not comment on the insecurity in the place.





In addition to robberies committed by most adolescents, assaults are common among women’s reports. Student Natany de Moraes, 31, said she was almost robbed on the Corpus Christi holiday, also at Barra Funda station, but when the suspects noticed she was accompanied, they gave up. “My friends were after me, but they thought I was alone. [estação] there are a lot of trawlers, so you have to keep an eye out, because the security guards just don’t do anything”.

The Metro security guard, interviewed on condition of anonymity by the report, says the problem is the lack of security teams at the stations. According to him, when there is a football game and users use certain stations, to which security guards are sent, surveillance becomes more restricted in the others.

Passengers from other stations also report episodes of robbery and theft. Ana Beatriz Costa says that on the last day of college she was returning home and, at Belém station, she witnessed three boys approaching a woman. According to the student, one of them held the victims’ arms, another took the bag, and the third searched the pockets of his pants. Then they ran away.





According to the lawyer and president of the Special Commission on Adoption and the Right to Family Living for Children and Adolescents of the OAB-SP (Brazilian Bar Association), Ariel de Castro Alves, “there is an increase in the population of these young people on the streets of São Paulo and some survive as beggars, in situations of child labor or committing thefts and robberies”, he said.

According to the lawyer, the first phase of a Census carried out by the city of São Paulo revealed that street children and adolescents are concentrated in more than 520 points of the capital, possibly being the most affected regions.

If caught, these youths can receive different types of penalties. “Adolescents over 12 years old can only be apprehended in crimes involving violence or serious threat. In thefts, caught in the act, they are taken to the police station and released with the presence of their parents or guardians. In robberies, caught in the act, they can be detained and are sent to Fundação Casa”, explained Alves.





Young people can respond to processes in the childhood and youth courts or receive socio-educational measures of assisted freedom and provision of services to the community.

According to data from Fundação Casa, released on Wednesday (29) and sent to the R7, there are 4,765 young people being assisted in 116 socio-educational centers located in 46 cities in the State of São Paulo. Of these, 1,569 were apprehended for aggravated robbery (32.93%), 178 for simple robbery (3.74%) and 122 for qualified theft (2.56%).





Subway

The São Paulo Metro stated that it will analyze the images of the internal monitoring circuit to collaborate with the investigation of the cases. “The Company maintains security agents around the station, who carry out constant patrols. It is important that passengers report all cases to an employee so that quick measures can be taken”, stated the Metro.

Socicam, the company that manages the road transport service also present at the Barra Funda terminal, was approached by the R7 to comment on the topic, but did not respond. The company, according to Metrô, is responsible for the ramp next to the bus terminal and which gives access to the Rua da Várzea region. The ramp is one of the frequent robbery spots.

SPTrans, responsible for the municipal bus service, stated that it has no responsibility for the management of the Barra Funda terminal.

When questioned, the Public Security Secretariat did not comment specifically on actions around the Anhangabaú and Barra Funda stations. The ministry said that, to combat property crimes, it has been carrying out Operation Sufoco since May.

“So far, around 6,500 people have been arrested and 366 illegal firearms taken off the streets. Simulations of weapons, bank cards, card machines, cell phones and cell phone cases were also collected. combat robberies and theft of cell phones In the areas of the 1st and 3rd sectional, responsible for Anhangabaú and Barra Funda, respectively, 1,947 cell phones were seized and 15 people arrested last month alone.



