What is GrapheneOS and which phones are compatible with it

GrapheneOS is an open source mobile operating system built on the android and with a focus on privacy and security. The software is free for anyone to try and is built to run correctly on the Google Pixel line of phones.

Cell phones with GrapheneOS do not use Google Play Services in a standard way as in devices from other manufacturers, although they have a very similar architecture. The files are installed in APK format, there is support for alternative app stores and the main features of Android are the same, but the user chooses what to run.

GrapheneOS enables a free Google experience on Android (Image: Playback/MobileSyrup)

On the plus side, it doesn’t have manufacturer software or carrier utilities, so it offers a clean experience. You’ll have a basic set of apps installed and you’ll be able to download whatever you want, but with the clear conscience of knowing that your phone won’t be full of unwanted things.

A more independent and secure Android

GrapheneOS works as an alternative solution like One UI (Samsung) and MIUI (Xiaomi). Despite this, there are notable differences between pure Android and Graphene, not only in terms of visuals but also in terms of user tracking.

The OS deploys technologies to mitigate entire classes of vulnerabilities and make exploiting the most common sources much more difficult. The application sandbox system, for example, isolates system intrusion attempts, have been strengthened. Apps known to monitor user activity, such as social networks, are isolated in this “bubble”.

These are the applications installed on the operating system (Image: Reproduction/Graphene)

This is part of a consolidated ideology of the creators of Graphene, as they are against the policy of forcing users to install proprietary applications. The practice is common at Google and Apple, which bring their solutions embedded in the system in such a way that it is impossible to get rid of them.

As a result, people end up hostage to megacorporations, without the power of choice based on utility and quality. The native browser, for example, is called Vanadium and built on the Chromium project, with a premise more related to Brave. The company has two proprietary apps on the Google Play Store: GrapheneOS Secure Camera and Secure PDF Viewer.

Origin of GrapheneOS

The development of GrapheneOS is led by programmer Daniel Micay, also known as thestinger. He previously worked with a group of developers on CooperheadOS, another modded version of Android, but fell out with the co-founders in 2018.

With the split, the old team moved on to another project and Micay stayed focused on the system, which he dubbed Android Hardning. In 2019, thestinger renamed the OS to its current name. In the same year, Graphene won its first version and was successful for offering a footprint free from the shackles of Google.

The first version of Graphene was released in 2019 and the latest was released on June 22, 2022. The system continues to be updated frequently to deliver an experience equal to or better than Android 12.

It is worth remembering that the Graphene project is totally unofficial, but conducted by highly qualified professionals. Proof of this is that in March 2022 the team released a version of Android 12L for the Pixel line before Google.

What devices does GrapheneOS support?

Pixel 6 Pro is compatible with GrapheneOS (Image: Playback/Google)

This is the official list of phones that support GrapheneOS:

Pixel 6 Pro (raven) Pixel 6 (Oriole) Pixel 5a (barbet) Pixel 5 (redfin) Pixel 4a (5G) (bramble) Pixel 4a (sunfish) Pixel 4 XL (coral) Pixel 4 (flame)

Older devices do not receive full updates, but can still run the system through so-called “extended support versions” of GrapheneOS. Are they:

Other devices could run Graphene smoothly, but some incompatibilities may occur. For most devices, hardware and firmware will prevent delivery in a minimally secure way, regardless of the work done on device support, so installing on non-Pixel phones is not recommended.

Should I install GrapheneOS on your mobile?

Depends on who you are. People who need a more secure system, who handle sensitive information or are politically exposed (such as activists, parliamentarians or journalists) may be interested in having a cell phone that is less vulnerable to tracking – they say Edward Snowden would have installed Graphene to protect himself. More advanced users or those with programming experience can also venture out if they want.

But for most people, the answer would be no. Although the system has been up to date for more than three years, there isn’t a big company backing GrapheneOS, so the developers could just abandon the project and you’d be left with an outdated phone.

If you have a Pixel phone and you don’t agree with the search giant’s monopoly policy, you might want to give GrapheneOS a try. If you are a regular user, the best solution is to stick with the big operating systems, because they are less likely to give you a headache.