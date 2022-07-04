What Traders Are Saying About Bitcoin’s Biggest Monthly Loss in 11 Years

Bitcoin (BTC) plunged 38% in June, posting its second-biggest monthly loss since 2009, the year it started circulating. The cryptocurrency traded at $31,000 on the first of the month, dropped to $17,700 around the 15th, rallied slightly in the following weeks, and eventually ended June at $19,209, according to data. from the CoinGecko aggregator.

This year’s monthly decline was second only to the 38.6% drop in August 2011.

The June losses came amid weak macroeconomic sentiment, inflation fears and systemic risks to the cryptocurrency ecosystem. The possible insolvency of the Celsius Network cryptocurrency lending platform and the demise of the crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital, for example, affected the asset’s price.

“The losses were caused by many factors,” said Ali Kassab, president of cryptocurrency investment firm Centurion & Co. “This includes the monetary policies of central banks, the rise in inflation due to Covid-19 and the war between Russia and Ukraine, which is still ongoing,” he said.

“From the collapse of TerraUSD (UST) to the liquidation of Three Arrows Capital and the endless layoffs, these negative crypto industry events have taken a toll on Bitcoin’s price,” Kassab added, noting that he expects institutional investments to “influence the asset” and create “ a better performance price” in July.

Price range

Other traders, such as Chris Terry of lending platform SmartFi, believe that BTC will trade in a fairly narrow range in the short term. “The feeling on the trading desk is that if Bitcoin stays in the $18,000 to $20,000 range, (this scenario) is going to take a long time, and we could be in that trading range for weeks,” he said.

“Everyone feels that Bitcoin needs to clean up, take out all the short positions and pull itself back together, which would likely generate a full 80% pullback, which is typical in the markets, and push the cryptocurrency into the $12,000 to $12,000 range. $13,000,” added Terry.

At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $19,200, up 0.3% over the last 24 hours.

Central banks renewed fears about rate hikes earlier this week at the European Central Bank’s (ECB) annual forum. Jerome Powell, chairman of the Federal Reserve (Fed, the central bank of the United States), reiterated the institution’s commitment to raise interest rates to reduce inflation.

Speaking at the ECB meeting, Powell said he was more concerned about the challenge posed by inflation than the possibility that higher interest rates could push the US economy into recession.

Powell said the Fed needs to raise rates quickly, Reuters reported, adding that a gradual increase could make consumers feel higher commodity prices will persist. Last week, comments from him suggested that interest rate hikes could ease before next year.

in search of the background

Such a prospect has caused some to opine that Bitcoin has yet to bottom, although many are optimistic that eventually the coin will recover and could reach new highs.

“I don’t think BTC has bottomed yet, but I’m sure the bull market will come back,” said Jimmy Zhao, founder of cryptocurrency exchange ZBX. “I recommend buying Bitcoin while the price is low and holding it because at the next high its price will reach at least $100,000.”

Acquiring BTC cheap and holding out until the next cycle is a sentiment shared by other industry players.

“The indicators show that the market is in extreme conditions of fear, [com] some companies defaulting and long-term holders surrendering,” said Anton Gulin, business director at exchange AAX. “However, it is neither the first nor the last down cycle, and those with better long-term operational planning see this as an opportunity to build and prepare for the next bull run.”

“When someone sells, there is always someone who is buying. I expect continued liquidity shifts and a series of mergers and acquisitions in the coming months,” added Gulin.

