What will the wifi of the future look like?

Admin 54 mins ago Technology Leave a comment 0 Views

  • Analia Llorente
  • From BBC News World

wifi logo

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

Wifi appeared on the market 25 years ago

“Excuse me, can you give me the wifi password?” If you’ve never asked or if you’ve never been asked this question, it’s because you are literally disconnected.

Wi-Fi, WiFi or simply WiFi appeared on the market in 1997. It is a wireless connection system, within a certain area, between electronic devices, to access the internet.

WiFi is based on IEEE 802.11, a group of wireless protocols created by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, a worldwide association dedicated to standardization and development in technical areas.

Over 25 years, wifi has had a profound impact on the way societies connect.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Manufacturing changes make iPhone 14 more expensive

Apple products tend to be expensive for most Brazilians, even without the need to import …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved