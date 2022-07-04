What’s New Coming to Prime Video in July

“The Terminal List”, “Without Limits” and “Paper Girls” are among the Prime Video releases in July (Disclosure/Prime Video)

July has arrived and with it the long-awaited winter vacation, the perfect time to marathon series and movies. This month, Prime Video prepared major releases, such as the series “A Lista Terminal”, with Chris Pratt and Constance Wu in the cast, the first season of “Sem Limits”, with Rodrigo Santoro and Álvaro Morte, and the adaptation of the comics “ Paper Girls”.

In addition, acclaimed films that stood out in the awards seasons also enter the catalog: “Spencer”, starring Kristen Stewart; “Casa Gucci”, with Lady Gaga and Adam Driver; and “Run!”, starring Daniel Kaluuya.

Check out the full list:

NOW AVAILABLE

“Spencer”

“Fragmented”

“Death Gives You Congratulations”

“The Mighty Boss”

“Fifty Shades Darker”

“Run!”

“The Terminal List”

“Gucci House”

JULY 8

“No Boundaries”

The production portrays the story of the first completed voyage around the world by boat, coinciding with the celebration of the 500th anniversary of the expedition. The idea of ​​the series shows the trajectory of a group of sailors aboard a voyage into the unknown.

JULY 15

“Don’t Make Me Go”

The plot revolves around Max, a single father who discovers he has a terminal illness and decides to live all the years he will lose with his teenage daughter Wally at once, in the time he can still spend with her. To teach her how to drive, he convinces young Wally to accompany him on a trip from California to New Orleans for their 20th college reunion, where he hopes to reunite her with her mother who has long since left them.

JULY, 22

“Anything’s Possible”

Directed by Billy Porter, the film tells a modern coming-of-age story focused on Generation Z. The plot follows Kelsa, a transgender girl, in her final year of high school. Her classmate Khal falls in love with her and works up the courage to ask her out, despite the drama he knows it can cause.

JULY 29

“Paper Girls”

Brian K. Vaughan’s comic book adaptation follows four newspaper delivery girls who find themselves caught in the crossfire between time travelers at war, changing the course of their lives forever. From Halloween night in 1988, they are transported to the future and must find a way to return home to the past, a journey that will bring them face to face with the adult versions of themselves.